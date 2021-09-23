Penn State football depth chart: What will it look like for Villanova week?
Penn State is not releasing a depth chart in 2021 for competitive advantage reasons, but the chance to watch three games now allows us to put together a positional grid based on what we have seen.
There was very little change this week compared to last, but the Auburn game caused us to make a few adjustments heading into this Saturday's meeting with Villanova.
Here's our starter and backup rundown ahead of a Noon contest at Beaver Stadium.
Quarterback
Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford
Backup: No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson
The Lowdown: So, per the usual, we have no reason to change this section, but we are looking forward to seeing Roberson in action this week for a decent stretch assuming the Nittany Lions build a comfortable lead as expected.
Running Back
Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain
Backup: No. 10 John Lovett
Third-string: No. 24 Keyvone Lee
The Lowdown: Are we overreacting to just one week's worth of information here? Maybe, but Lovett out-snapped Lee 18-to-2 in his debut, which might have had as much to do with the latter fumbling at one point as anything else. So, maybe we should go with an OR there, but we'll learn more this weekend. There is a pretty clear divide, however, between those three guys and then Devyn Ford and Caziah Holmes.
Wide Receiver
Wide Receiver
Starter: No. 5 Jahan Dotson
Backup: No. 6 Cam Sullivan-Brown
Wide Receiver
Starter: No 13 KeAndre Lambert Smith
Backup: No 16 Cam Sullivan-Brown
Wide Receiver
Starter: No. 3 Parker Washington
Backup: No. 89 Winston Eubanks OR No. 8 Marquis Wilson
The Lowdown: There's not much to note here. Wilson did outplay Eubanks by a 7-to-2 count, so perhaps that OR will be deleted by the start of October, but otherwise, things are status quo.
Tight End
Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange
Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson
Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren
The Lowdown: Again, no changes to be made here, but Strange and Johnson play a lot of snaps, and Warren was used as a gadget guy on a direct-snap run for a score against Auburn. That was fun. This is a really talented, versatile bunch.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
Starter: No. 53 Rasheed Walker
Backup: No. 74 Olu Fashanu
Left Guard
Starter No. 68 Eric Wilson
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner
Center
Starter: No. 73 Mike Miranda
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner OR No. 70 Juice Scruggs
Right Guard
Starter: No. 70 Juice Scruggs
Backup: No. 75 Des Holmes OR No. 72 Bryce Effner
Right Tackle
Starter: No. 79 Caedan Wallace
Backup: No. 58 Landon Tengwall
The Lowdown: We deleted Anthony Whigan from the list for the time being, as he didn't even see a snap against the Tigers. The same goes for Des Holmes as an OR backup at right guard behind Scruggs. It seems like Effner is the ultimate utility man inside. It will be curious to see if he rotates with Wilson as much this coming week.
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Starter: No. 46 Nick Tarburton OR No. 40 Jesse Luketa
Backup: No. 92 Smith Vilbert No.36 Zuriah Fisher
Defensive Tackle
Starter: No. 97 PJ Mustipher
Backup: No. 91 D'Von Ellies OR No. 99 Coziah Izzard
Third-string: No. 56 Amin Vanover
Defensive Tackle
Starter: No. 54 Derrick Tangelo
Backup: No. 91 D'Von Ellies OR No. 99 Coziah Izzard
Third-string: No. 56 Amin Vanover
Defensive End
Starter: No. 17 Arnold Ebiketie
Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
Third-string: No. 92 Smith Vilbert OR No.36 Zuriah Fisher
The Lowdown: We're geting close to seeing Luketa take over the starting job, it feels like, but it really doesn't matter to a degree, because both he and Tarburton are going to play. Inside, it's become pretty clear that D'Von Ellies is the top backup after Tangelo and Mustipher.
Linebacker
WILL Linebacker
Starter: No. 12 Brandon Smith
Backup: No. 45 Charlie Katshir
Middle Linebacker
Starter: No. 13 Ellis Brooks
Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
SAM Linebacker
Starter: No. 23 Curtis Jacobs
Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
The Lowdown: Everything carries over here from last week. It'll be interesting to see who comes in for Brooks on Saturday. We'll make the assumption it'll be somebody other than Luketa, who is thriving at defensive end.
Secondary
Cornerback
Starter: No. 5 Tariq Castro-Fields
Backup: No. 25 Daequan Hardy OR No. 4 Kalen King
Safety
Starter: No. 16 Ji’Ayir Brown
Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
Safety
Starter: No. 1 Jaquan Brisker
Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
Cornerback
Starter: No. 9 Joey Porter Jr.
Backup: No. 25 Daequan Hardy OR No. 4 Kalen King
Starting slot corner
The Lowdown: We're leaving the OR between Hardy and King for now, and thanks to a reader suggestion, added a line to note that Hardy is the first-team slot/nickel corner.
Special Teams
Kicker: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Punter: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Kickoff specialist: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Punt returner: No. 5 Jahan Dotson
Kick returners: No. 24 Keyvone Lee and No. 28 Devyn Ford
The Lowdown: Stout was perfect against Auburn, which means that Jake Pinegar was again not part of the game plan.
