Penn State football depth chart: What will it look like for Villanova week?

Penn State is not releasing a depth chart in 2021 for competitive advantage reasons, but the chance to watch three games now allows us to put together a positional grid based on what we have seen. There was very little change this week compared to last, but the Auburn game caused us to make a few adjustments heading into this Saturday's meeting with Villanova. Here's our starter and backup rundown ahead of a Noon contest at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State running back John Lovett saw his first game action as a Nittany Lion during last Saturday's win over Auburn. BWI photo/Steve Manuel

Quarterback

Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford Backup: No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson The Lowdown: So, per the usual, we have no reason to change this section, but we are looking forward to seeing Roberson in action this week for a decent stretch assuming the Nittany Lions build a comfortable lead as expected.

Running Back

Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain Backup: No. 10 John Lovett Third-string: No. 24 Keyvone Lee The Lowdown: Are we overreacting to just one week's worth of information here? Maybe, but Lovett out-snapped Lee 18-to-2 in his debut, which might have had as much to do with the latter fumbling at one point as anything else. So, maybe we should go with an OR there, but we'll learn more this weekend. There is a pretty clear divide, however, between those three guys and then Devyn Ford and Caziah Holmes.

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Tight end Theo Johnson caught his first touchdown with the Nittany Lions during Saturday's win over Ball State.

Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren The Lowdown: Again, no changes to be made here, but Strange and Johnson play a lot of snaps, and Warren was used as a gadget guy on a direct-snap run for a score against Auburn. That was fun. This is a really talented, versatile bunch.

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Linebacker

Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith played a big role in Week 2. Photo courtesy of PSU Athletics

WILL Linebacker Starter: No. 12 Brandon Smith Backup: No. 45 Charlie Katshir Middle Linebacker Starter: No. 13 Ellis Brooks Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa SAM Linebacker Starter: No. 23 Curtis Jacobs Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland The Lowdown: Everything carries over here from last week. It'll be interesting to see who comes in for Brooks on Saturday. We'll make the assumption it'll be somebody other than Luketa, who is thriving at defensive end.

Secondary

Special Teams