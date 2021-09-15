Penn State football depth chart: What will it look like for Auburn week?
Penn State is not releasing a depth chart in 2021 for competitive advantage reasons, but the chance to watch two games allows us to put together a positional grid based on what we have seen.
At most positions, things are straightforward, but there has been some shuffling from Week 2 to Week 3 ahead of the Auburn game at a couple of spots, including receiver.
Here's our starter and backup rundown ahead of the 7:30 p.m. Whiteout game contest at Beaver Stadium.
Quarterback
Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford
Backup: No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson
The Lowdown: No new news here, of course, though it was nice to see Roberson in action during the blowout win over Ball State. It also reminded us, however, of the gap between Clifford and the rest of the team's quarterback room, even if Roberson did toss a touchdown to tight end Theo Johnson.
Running Back
Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain
Backup: No. 24 Keyvone Lee
Third-string: No. 28 Devyn Ford
The Lowdown: With John Lovett out again last week, the order here hasn't changed. Caziah Holmes is definitely the fourth-string back, but there is a clear divide between the top three and him.
Wide Receiver
Wide Receiver
Starter: No. 5 Jahan Dotson
Backup: No. 6 Cam Sullivan-Brown
Wide Receiver
Starter: No 13 KeAndre Lambert Smith
Backup: No 16 Cam Sullivan-Brown
Wide Receiver
Starter: No. 3 Parker Washington
Backup: No. 89 Winston Eubanks OR No. 8 Marquis Wilson
The Lowdown: If there was any question after Week 1, there isn't anymore: Cam Sullivan-Brown is the clear No. 2 after he played 22 snaps. No other receiver topped 10 besides the three started and him. Finally, Wilson is back on the list after out snapping Eubanks nine to seven in Week 2.
Tight End
Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange
Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson
Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren
The Lowdown: Again, no changes to be made here, but Strange and Johnson play a lot of snaps. They are even used as third and fourth receivers at times, but the production hasn't matched the preseason expectations yet.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
Starter: No. 53 Rasheed Walker
Backup: No. 74 Olu Fashanu
Left Guard
Starter No. 68 Eric Wilson
Backup: No. 55 Anthony Whigan OR No. 72 Bryce Effner
Center
Starter: No. 73 Mike Miranda
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner OR No. 70 Juice Scruggs
Right Guard
Starter: No. 70 Juice Scruggs
Backup: No. 75 Des Holmes OR No. 72 Bryce Effner
Right Tackle
Starter: No. 79 Caedan Wallace
Backup: No. 58 Landon Tengwall
The Lowdown: We no longer see the OR between Wilson and Whigan as necessary because it is clear that the former Harvard lineman has won the job at his new school. In fact, at one point, Penn State's interior offensive line was Juice Scruggs being flanked at center by Bryce Effner and Mike Miranda against Ball State, so it's not clear what Whigan's role is moving forward. It's also worth noting that Saleem Wormley was also dropped from the backup guard spots after he didn't make the trip to Wisconsin and didn't play against Ball State.
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Starter: No. 46 Nick Tarburton OR No. 40 Jesse Luketa
Backup: No. 92 Smith Vilbert No.36 Zuriah Fisher
Defensive Tackle
Starter: No. 97 PJ Mustipher
Backup: No. 91 D'Von Ellies OR No. 99 Coziah Izzard
Third-string: No. 56 Amin Vanover
Defensive Tackle
Starter: No. 54 Derrick Tangelo
Backup: No. 91 D'Von Ellies OR No. 99 Coziah Izzard
Third-string: No. 56 Amin Vanover
Defensive End
Starter: No. 17 Arnold Ebiketie
Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
Third-string: No. 92 Smith Vilbert OR No.36 Zuriah Fisher
The Lowdown: There were a couple of shakeups here compared to what we had last week. First, maybe we're getting a little ahead of ourselves, but Luketa seems to be lining up as much if not more than Tarburton at defensive end, even if Tarburton is still the stater for the opening series, and so it felt important to reflect that on paper. Then, inside, we're seeing a lot more of D'Von Ellies and Coziah Izzard than we are of anyone else after the starters, so that part of our depth chart has been updated. Finally, Zuriah Fisher is seeing plenty of rotation snaps, so he now makes the three-deep at end, as well.
Linebacker
WILL Linebacker
Starter: No. 12 Brandon Smith
Backup: No. 45 Charlie Katshir
Middle Linebacker
Starter: No. 13 Ellis Brooks
Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
SAM Linebacker
Starter: No. 23 Curtis Jacobs
Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
The Lowdown: We only made one change here this week, and it was to put Brooks back as the starter now that his targeting suspension is behind him. One thing to watch in the future is whether or not Jamari Buddin has carved out a bigger role for himself. It was during mop-up time, of course, but he looked pretty good on Saturday.
Secondary
Cornerback
Starter: No. 5 Tariq Castro-Fields
Backup: No. 25 Daequan Hardy OR No. 4 Kalen King
Safety
Starter: No. 16 Ji’Ayir Brown
Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
Safety
Starter: No. 1 Jaquan Brisker
Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
Cornerback
Starter: No. 9 Joey Porter Jr.
Backup: No. 25 Daequan Hardy OR No. 4 Kalen King
The Lowdown: No changes or adjustments need to be made here, but it's worth pointing out that Hardy has been really good through two games. Also, remember that the Lions will be without Tyler Rudolph for the first half of the Auburn game after he was booted for targeting in the second half of the Ball State game.
Special Teams
Kicker: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Punter: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Kickoff specialist: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Punt returner: No. 5 Jahan Dotson
Kick returners: No. 24 Keyvone Lee and No. 28 Devyn Ford
The Lowdown: The big question mark here is whether or not Jake Pinegar will be used more moving forward after Stout missed another field goal but also made three and all of his extra points against Ball State. So far, that doesn't seem to be likely to happen, but it's a question fans will ask before the Tigers come to town.
