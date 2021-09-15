Penn State football depth chart: What will it look like for Auburn week?

Penn State is not releasing a depth chart in 2021 for competitive advantage reasons, but the chance to watch two games allows us to put together a positional grid based on what we have seen. At most positions, things are straightforward, but there has been some shuffling from Week 2 to Week 3 ahead of the Auburn game at a couple of spots, including receiver. Here's our starter and backup rundown ahead of the 7:30 p.m. Whiteout game contest at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown is one player who has solidified his role on our depth chart. BWI photo

Quarterback

Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford Backup: No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson The Lowdown: No new news here, of course, though it was nice to see Roberson in action during the blowout win over Ball State. It also reminded us, however, of the gap between Clifford and the rest of the team's quarterback room, even if Roberson did toss a touchdown to tight end Theo Johnson.

Running Back

Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain Backup: No. 24 Keyvone Lee Third-string: No. 28 Devyn Ford The Lowdown: With John Lovett out again last week, the order here hasn't changed. Caziah Holmes is definitely the fourth-string back, but there is a clear divide between the top three and him.

Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Starter: No. 5 Jahan Dotson Backup: No. 6 Cam Sullivan-Brown Wide Receiver Starter: No 13 KeAndre Lambert Smith Backup: No 16 Cam Sullivan-Brown Wide Receiver Starter: No. 3 Parker Washington Backup: No. 89 Winston Eubanks OR No. 8 Marquis Wilson The Lowdown: If there was any question after Week 1, there isn't anymore: Cam Sullivan-Brown is the clear No. 2 after he played 22 snaps. No other receiver topped 10 besides the three started and him. Finally, Wilson is back on the list after out snapping Eubanks nine to seven in Week 2.

Tight End

Tight end Theo Johnson caught his first touchdown with the Nittany Lions during Saturday's win over Ball State.

Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren The Lowdown: Again, no changes to be made here, but Strange and Johnson play a lot of snaps. They are even used as third and fourth receivers at times, but the production hasn't matched the preseason expectations yet.

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Linebacker

Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith played a big role in Week 2. Photo courtesy of PSU Athletics

WILL Linebacker Starter: No. 12 Brandon Smith Backup: No. 45 Charlie Katshir Middle Linebacker Starter: No. 13 Ellis Brooks Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa SAM Linebacker Starter: No. 23 Curtis Jacobs Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland The Lowdown: We only made one change here this week, and it was to put Brooks back as the starter now that his targeting suspension is behind him. One thing to watch in the future is whether or not Jamari Buddin has carved out a bigger role for himself. It was during mop-up time, of course, but he looked pretty good on Saturday.

Secondary

Special Teams

Kicker: No. 98 Jordan Stout Punter: No. 98 Jordan Stout Kickoff specialist: No. 98 Jordan Stout Punt returner: No. 5 Jahan Dotson Kick returners: No. 24 Keyvone Lee and No. 28 Devyn Ford The Lowdown: The big question mark here is whether or not Jake Pinegar will be used more moving forward after Stout missed another field goal but also made three and all of his extra points against Ball State. So far, that doesn't seem to be likely to happen, but it's a question fans will ask before the Tigers come to town.