Penn State football depth chart: Using Week 1 to predict Week 2

Penn State is not releasing a depth chart in 2021 for competitive advantage reasons, but Saturday's win at Wisconsin offered a pretty good glimpse at where things stand. Head coach James Franklin had already confirmed the winners of a number of position battles before the Lions even traveled to Madison, where they ultimately beat the Badgers 16-10, and so much of what we learned came on the reserves front. With Week 1 in the books, it's time to take a look at what the depth chart could look like in Week 2.

Jesse Luketa played mostly defensive end against Wisconsin but will see more linebacker work opposite Ball State. BWI photo/Steve Manuel

Quarterback

Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford Backup: No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson The Lowdown: No surprises or changes here, of course, and yes, Christian Veilleux did travel with the team during his first road game in blue and white as expected.

Running Back

Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain Backup: No. 24 Keyvone Lee Third-string: No. 28 Devyn Ford The Lowdown: There's no change to the two-deep here, either, but with John Lovett not making the trip for undisclosed reasons, it means that Devyn Ford is third in line, for now, and Caziah Holmes may even be in front of the Baylor transfer depending on what he is dealing with.

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Tight end Theo Johnson may not start against Wisconsin, but he'll be a major weapon for the Nittany Lions in 2021.

Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren The Lowdown: This went pretty much as expected. Warren saw six snaps total and we saw plenty of two tight end sets and even a couple when all three were on the field.

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Linebacker

Linebacker Brandon Smith played some of his best games late in 2020, and he'll be expected to have a big season in 2021.

WILL Linebacker Starter: No. 12 Brandon Smith Backup: No. 45 Charlie Katshir Middle Linebacker Starter: No. 40 Jesse Luketa Backup: No. 13 Ellis Brooks SAM Linebacker Starter: No. 23 Curtis Jacobs Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland The Lowdown: Obviously Brooks is the starter at middle linebacker, but it would be inaccurate to predict a Week 2 depth chart and list him with the first-team since he must sit out the first half of the Ball State game due to his targeting ejection late in the win over Wisconsin. Luketa will start in his place. It's also worth noting that Katshir played quality snaps in the opener.

Secondary

Special Teams

Kicker: No. 98 Jordan Stout Punter: No. 98 Jordan Stout Kickoff specialist: No. 98 Jordan Stout Punt returner: No. 5 Jahan Dotson Kick returners: No. 24 Keyvone Lee and No. 28 Devyn Ford The Lowdown: The big question mark here is whether or not Jake Pinegar will be used more moving forward after he stood on the sideline and watched Stout miss both a short field goal and an extra point. Both of those kicks have gone to Pineagr in previous seasons, and he was available but not used. Will that change in Week 2? We'll see.