Penn State football depth chart: Using Week 1 to predict Week 2
Penn State is not releasing a depth chart in 2021 for competitive advantage reasons, but Saturday's win at Wisconsin offered a pretty good glimpse at where things stand.
Head coach James Franklin had already confirmed the winners of a number of position battles before the Lions even traveled to Madison, where they ultimately beat the Badgers 16-10, and so much of what we learned came on the reserves front.
With Week 1 in the books, it's time to take a look at what the depth chart could look like in Week 2.
Quarterback
Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford
Backup: No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson
The Lowdown: No surprises or changes here, of course, and yes, Christian Veilleux did travel with the team during his first road game in blue and white as expected.
Running Back
Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain
Backup: No. 24 Keyvone Lee
Third-string: No. 28 Devyn Ford
The Lowdown: There's no change to the two-deep here, either, but with John Lovett not making the trip for undisclosed reasons, it means that Devyn Ford is third in line, for now, and Caziah Holmes may even be in front of the Baylor transfer depending on what he is dealing with.
Wide Receiver
Wide Receiver
Starter: No. 5 Jahan Dotson
Backup: No. 6 Cam Sullivan-Brown
Wide Receiver
Starter: No 13 KeAndre Lambert Smith
Backup: No 16 Cam Sullivan-Brown
Wide Receiver
Starter: No. 3 Parker Washington
Backup: No. 89 Winston Eubanks
The Lowdown: This was a three-man show, for the most part, as Dotson, Lambert-Smith, and Washington played 50, 50, and 33 snaps, respectively, while Eubanks, who transferred in from Shippensburg, netted six and Sullivan-Brown four. Daniel George did not line up for any offensive snaps, nor did Liam Clifford or Harrison Wallace III.
Tight End
Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange
Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson
Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren
The Lowdown: This went pretty much as expected. Warren saw six snaps total and we saw plenty of two tight end sets and even a couple when all three were on the field.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
Starter: No. 53 Rasheed Walker
Backup: No. 74 Olu Fashanu
Left Guard
Starter/Backup: No. 68 Eric Wilson OR No. 55 Anthony Whigan
Center
Starter: No. 73 Mike Miranda
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner OR No. 70 Juice Scruggs
Right Guard
Starter: No. 70 Juice Scruggs
Backup: No. 75 Des Holmes OR No. 72 Bryce Effner
Right Tackle
Starter: No. 79 Caedan Wallace
Backup: No. 58 Landon Tengwall
The Lowdown: We are going to leave the OR designation between Wilson and Whigan for one more week, but Wilson playing 41 snaps to Whigan's 13 probably tells us all we need to know here. Saleem Wormley has also been dropped from the backup guard spots after he didn't make the trip.
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Starter: No. 46 Nick Tarburton
Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
Third-string: No. 92 Smith Vilbert
Defensive Tackle
Starter: No. 97 PJ Mustipher
Backup: No. 53 Fred Hansard
Third-string: No. 56 Amin Vanover
Defensive Tackle
Starter: No. 54 Derrick Tangelo
Backup: No. 91 D'Von Ellies
Third-string: No. 56 Amin Vanover or No. 99 Coziah Izzard
Defensive End
Starter: No. 17 Arnold Ebiketie
Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
Third-string: No. 92 Smith Vilbert
The Lowdown: There were a couple of shakeups here compared to what we expected. First, Hakeem Beamon didn't make the trip, so his status is unclear heading into Week 2, and thus he has been dropped from the depth chart. Ellies is a new addition to it after he played 48 snaps in Madison and performed quite well. Zuriah Fisher also saw a few snaps and may work his way up the chart in future weeks.
Linebacker
WILL Linebacker
Starter: No. 12 Brandon Smith
Backup: No. 45 Charlie Katshir
Middle Linebacker
Starter: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
Backup: No. 13 Ellis Brooks
SAM Linebacker
Starter: No. 23 Curtis Jacobs
Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
The Lowdown: Obviously Brooks is the starter at middle linebacker, but it would be inaccurate to predict a Week 2 depth chart and list him with the first-team since he must sit out the first half of the Ball State game due to his targeting ejection late in the win over Wisconsin. Luketa will start in his place. It's also worth noting that Katshir played quality snaps in the opener.
Secondary
Cornerback
Starter: No. 5 Tariq Castro-Fields
Backup: No. 4 Kalen King
Safety
Starter: No. 16 Ji’Ayir Brown
Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
Safety
Starter: No. 1 Jaquan Brisker
Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
Cornerback
Starter: No. 9 Joey Porter Jr.
Backup: No. 25 Daequan Hardy OR No. 4 Kalen King
The Lowdown: This week, we dropped Keaton Ellis from the safety list since he didn't make the trip, and also deleted Tyler Rudolph since only Brown, Sutherland, and Brisker played at safety. King was the first reserve corner off the bench, while Hardy was the starting nickelback as expected.
Special Teams
Kicker: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Punter: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Kickoff specialist: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Punt returner: No. 5 Jahan Dotson
Kick returners: No. 24 Keyvone Lee and No. 28 Devyn Ford
The Lowdown: The big question mark here is whether or not Jake Pinegar will be used more moving forward after he stood on the sideline and watched Stout miss both a short field goal and an extra point. Both of those kicks have gone to Pineagr in previous seasons, and he was available but not used. Will that change in Week 2? We'll see.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook