A source has confirmed reports that Spencer, an assistant who has been with James Franklin since their time at Vanderbilt, is now set to join the New York Giants. Former New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge became the head coach of the Giants back on Jan. 8. He has hired Spencer to coach the defensive line.

Last season, Spencer oversaw a defensive line that totaled 45 sacks and finished seventh overall in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The number marked the fifth-straight season at Penn State with 40-or-more sacks, extending an already record streak in the program's history.

Even before extending the streak, Spencer noted that this year's group was one of the deepest and strongest groups he'd been around in his 24 years of coaching.

“Some of those guys that I rotated in last year, all those guys are older now and they got great game experience,” Spencer said. “When I switch and rotate from one group to another, there's not really going to be a drop-off… Any time that you can bring Jayson Oweh off the bench, who runs a 4.33 (40-yard dash), I mean, it looks pretty good.”

In six seasons at Penn State, his groups consistently produced not just tone-setting performances in shaping the defense, but individual accolades that included at least one first-, second-, or third-team All-Big Ten placement every year.

One of the key defensive linemen in this year's crop of talent working with Spencer, two-time first-team All-Big Ten defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, announced his intention to forgo his fourth and final year of eligibility to pursue a professional career, now expected to go in the first-round of the this year's NFL Draft. Spencer also helped to develop Tennessee Titans DT Austin Johnson, Cleveland Browns defensive end Carl Nassib, as well as two San Francisco 49ers, defensive end Anthony Zettel and defensive tackle Kevin Givens.

A frequent player-favorite, Spencer was credited as an instrumental influence in Gross-Matos' development.

"He’s taught me a lot," said Gross-Matos. "I would say my confidence level. The mentality that you fall nine times and get up 10. He’s instilled that I just have to keep going and not let my head get down. Just keep working and keep pushing, he’s held me to that. He’s someone who’s pushed me since I’ve been here. He’ll never let me settle. Complacency is not his thing."

Beyond his coaching acumen and proven record developing NFL-quality talent, Spencer's loss within the Nittany Lion coaching staff will also be felt on the recruiting trail as one of the program's top recruiters. A native of Hartford, Conn., Spencer played a major role in the staff's recruiting success in New England. He also helped recruit Baltimore and New York City. Penn State has already signed what's expected to be its entire Class of 2020, one that featured six defensive linemen, including three prospects that earned a four-star rating.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Like us on Facebook