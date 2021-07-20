 Penn State Nittany Lions football newsstand: July 20
Penn State football daily newsstand: July 20

Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
The Penn State football team is now just two days away from perhaps the biggest Thursday in program history.

Five-star end Dani Dennis-Sutton will pick either the Lions or Georgia at some point that day, and before his announcement, head coach James Franklin and three to-be-announced players will spend the day at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to conduct in-person interviews for the first time in more than a year.

We're not far from that, but first, it's time to take a look at the top tweets and headlines from around Lions land on July 20.

Tweets of the day

Penn State student season tickets sold out to the senior class in under 40 minutes on Tuesday morning. The graduate student allotment went in just 30 minutes on Monday.

The next tweet says it all, but we'll note it here, too: Safety Jaquan Brisker has been named to the Bednarik Award watch list, while receiver Jahan Dotson is on the Maxwell Award watch list.

College football camps will start back up over the next few weeks, but training camp in the NFL kicks off sooner, and that includes the Dallas Cowboys, who are welcoming former Penn State All-American, Micah Parsons, into that setting for the first time after they took him in the first round of the Draft back in the spring.

While he's expected to land at Texas Tech according to FutureCast, Penn State still threw its hat in the ring for Class of 2022 Amarillo, Tex., three-star guard Brendan Hausen on Monday.

Headlines of the day

5 questions for Penn State at Big Ten Media Days: McGuire, Nittany Wire

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2021: CFN

With the NCAA's authority quickly eroding, significant change is ahead for major college sports: Dodd, CBS Sports

Penn State football summer interview with James Franklin: Bauer, BWI

Quote of the day

“Last year, they were able to end the year on a good note. "They really started to build off some things. Last year, probably, humbled a lot of guys on that team and put things in perspective and motivated them."

--Former Penn State and current Baltimore Ravens QB Trace McSorley said in an interview with PennLive when asked about the Lions' 2020 season and 2021 outlook.

