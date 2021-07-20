Penn State football daily newsstand: July 20

The Penn State football team is now just two days away from perhaps the biggest Thursday in program history.

Five-star end Dani Dennis-Sutton will pick either the Lions or Georgia at some point that day, and before his announcement, head coach James Franklin and three to-be-announced players will spend the day at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to conduct in-person interviews for the first time in more than a year.

We're not far from that, but first, it's time to take a look at the top tweets and headlines from around Lions land on July 20.