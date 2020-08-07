Imperiled by the pandemic, Penn State's upcoming football campaign will look nothing like any previous season in school history. But that doesn't mean the Nittany Lions aren't focused on making the most of it

If you think Beaver Stadium can get loud, try attending a Penn State football practice the week before a road trip. To help prepare players for situations in which on-field communication will be difficult, James Franklin and his staff like to pipe in noise. A lot of noise. “Something that Coach Franklin has done in recent years that has been very prominent in practice has been to make the loudspeakers as loud as possible, to the point where you can’t even hear yourself talk,” backup quarterback Will Levis said. “That’s always fun in practice when you have to scream your lungs out.” The Nittany Lions have compiled a 13-7 road record over the past four seasons, so all that work on nonverbal communication appears to be having some effect. But there’s a question heading into the upcoming season: Will it still be necessary?

The Nittany Lion hypes up the crowd during the 2018 Stripe Out against Michigan State.

One of the changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic is that stadiums across the country will be largely or entirely empty this season to better facilitate the social distancing measures that are seen as essential to containing the novel coronavirus. That’s likely to make for some unusual scenes throughout college football. If the Big Ten is able to go forward with its fall season – that in itself isn't a sure thing even as preseason practice gets under way – the Nittany Lions will be playing in some very large, very empty and very quiet venues. Of the road venues that Penn State is slated to visit this fall, the biggest is Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines’ home holds 107,601 fans, making it the third-largest stadium in the world. In each of their past 293 home games they’ve welcomed at least 100,000 fans, a streak dating back to November 1975. It’s been a hugely challenging environment for Penn State over the years. The Lions are 2-9 in road games vs. Michigan, and that history makes the Wolverines a force to be reckoned with, even though they were hit hard by graduation following the 2019 season. But if there is a game in Ann Arbor on Sept. 19, the Lions won’t have to run their offense with 100,000-plus fans trying to add to their problems. In May, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that stadiums in her state would not be full until there is a vaccine, emphasizing the need for pro and college sports administrators to “understand how important it is that we act responsibly here.” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in June that the stadium could be anywhere from 50 percent to zero percent full. Lately, the latter number has been looking a lot more realistic. The university announced last month that it will not offer season tickets this year. If it’s allowed to welcome fans into the stadium, it will sell single-game tickets to current season-ticket holders and students. The Nittany Lions are also set to travel to Nebraska, another place where they’ve had problems. They’ve won three of their seven games in Lincoln, but two of those victories took place before the start of the Paterno era, and their most recent win was in 1981. During his decade as a head coach, Franklin has never visited 86,047-seat Memorial Stadium, where Nebraska has officially sold out 375 consecutive games, a streak dating to 1962. The Cornhuskers would assuredly have filled it for their game against Penn State, which is now set for Oct. 31. But for the foreseeable future, any upcoming games will most likely be played before lots of empty seats. While Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos has said that any game that’s played at maximum capacity will be a considered a sellout by the university, this year’s sellouts won’t look anything like those of previous years. Nebraska would be able to seat no more than 10,000 fans under current restrictions, Moos said, although he added that school officials are hopeful they’ll be able to welcome “considerably more” at some point in the season. The Nittany Lions’ other road games – at Indiana on Sept. 12, Rutgers on Oct. 3 and Illinois on Nov. 21 – are set to take place at venues that have posed fewer difficulties over the years. PSU has gone a combined 30-5 in road games against the Hoosiers, Scarlet Knights and Fighting Illini, with all but one of those losses coming against the Illini in Champaign. Rutgers has already said that no more than 500 fans will be permitted into SHI Stadium for any game this year, while Illinois is allowed by its state to fill Memorial Stadium to 20 percent of capacity, which amounts to just over 12,000 fans. Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson has said he wants to wait till closer to the start of the season before announcing plans for attendance at Hoosiers games.

Penn State's 2016 Stripe Out against Temple