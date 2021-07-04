Penn State Football Class of 2022: Where it stands

Penn State's Fourth of July ended with a bang Sunday night when four-star defensive tackle Kaleb Artis made the program three-for-three on its anticipated verbal commitments for the day. Artis joined Rivals four-star defensive end Tyreese Fearbry and defensive tackle Zane Durant, each of whom committed hours earlier in the day.

By landing Artis' verbal, the Nittany Lions' Class of 2022 expanded to 17 and made the program's recent haul six new commitments in just the last two weeks.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Artis hails from St. Francis Preparatory School in Bronx, N.Y. and is considered the second-best prospect out of the state in the Class of 2022. He is also the No. 26-ranked defensive tackle in the class.

Artis' commitment builds on a stretch that has most recently seen the Nittany Lions add DE Tyreese Fearbry and DT Zane Durant on Sunday, LB Keon Wylie Saturday, offensive lineman J.B. Nelson on Friday, and punter Alex Bacchetta on June 21.

Already having climbed to No. 5 in the Rivals Team Rankings for the Class of 2022 earlier in the day, what does Artis' commitment do for the Nittany Lions?

Let's take a look:

