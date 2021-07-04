Penn State Football Class of 2022: Where it stands
Penn State's Fourth of July ended with a bang Sunday night when four-star defensive tackle Kaleb Artis made the program three-for-three on its anticipated verbal commitments for the day. Artis joined Rivals four-star defensive end Tyreese Fearbry and defensive tackle Zane Durant, each of whom committed hours earlier in the day.
By landing Artis' verbal, the Nittany Lions' Class of 2022 expanded to 17 and made the program's recent haul six new commitments in just the last two weeks.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Artis hails from St. Francis Preparatory School in Bronx, N.Y. and is considered the second-best prospect out of the state in the Class of 2022. He is also the No. 26-ranked defensive tackle in the class.
Artis' commitment builds on a stretch that has most recently seen the Nittany Lions add DE Tyreese Fearbry and DT Zane Durant on Sunday, LB Keon Wylie Saturday, offensive lineman J.B. Nelson on Friday, and punter Alex Bacchetta on June 21.
Already having climbed to No. 5 in the Rivals Team Rankings for the Class of 2022 earlier in the day, what does Artis' commitment do for the Nittany Lions?
Let's take a look:
With Artis' verbal commitment, Penn State's class now numbers 17 members, breaking down in star distribution as follows:
Four-stars: WR Kaden Saunders, TE Jerry Cross, QB Beau Pribula, OL Drew Shelton, DE Ken Talley, WR Anthony Ivey, ATH Mekhi Flowers, DT Zane Durant, DE Tyreese Fearbry, DT Kaleb Artis
Three-stars: QB Drew Allar, OL Maleek McNeil, DB Tyrece Mills, WR Tyler Johnson, LB Keon Wylie
Two-stars: P Alex Bacchetta
Unrated: OL J.B. Nelson
During a day that already saw the Nittany Lions make the jump from No. 8 to No. 7, then up to No. 5, Penn State finished the day as the nation's No. 4-ranked program in the updated Rivals Team Rankings for the Class of 2022.
With 17 members, Penn State's average stars per player also climbed to 3.35, up from 3.27 earlier in the afternoon, and the class jumped to 1,618 total points. In all, the Nittany Lions have notched 10 four-star commitments with the addition of Artis, which is second only to Notre Dame (12) for four-stars.
The Nittany Lions remain behind Class of 2022 team ranking leaders Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Florida State. However, the Nittany Lions have climbed ahead of Baylor, Boston College, Georgia, and LSU in the past 48 hours. At 3.35 stars per player, the Nittany Lions also jumped from No. 29 all the way to No. 21 nationally in the span of a day.
