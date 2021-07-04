Penn State Football Class of 2022: Where it stands
Penn State football made it two-for-two on Sunday afternoon when it landed the verbal commitment of Rivals four-star defensive end Tyreese Fearbry hours after that of defensive tackle Zane Durant. With the commitment, Penn State's Class of 2022 grew to 16 members and built on a run that has seen the Nittany Lions add five members to its class in the past 14 days.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Fearbry is rated a 5.8, four-star prospect in the Class of 2022. He's the No. 13-ranked prospect out of Pennsylvania in the class and the No. 21-ranked weak side defensive ends in Rivals rankings.
Fearbry's commitment builds on a stretch that has most recently seen the Nittany Lions add DT Zane Durant, LB Keon Wylie Saturday, offensive lineman J.B. Nelson on Friday, and punter Alex Bacchetta on June 21.
How much does Fearbry's commitment change Penn State's Class of 2022 and its standing in the Rivals Team Rankings?
Let's take a look:
With Fearbry's verbal commitment, Penn State's class now numbers 16 members, breaking down in star distribution as follows:
Four-stars: WR Kaden Saunders, TE Jerry Cross, QB Beau Pribula, OL Drew Shelton, DE Ken Talley, WR Anthony Ivey, ATH Mekhi Flowers, DT Zane Durant, DE Tyreese Fearbry
Three-stars: QB Drew Allar, OL Maleek McNeil, DB Tyrece Mills, WR Tyler Johnson, LB Keon Wylie
Two-stars: P Alex Bacchetta
Unrated: OL J.B. Nelson
Penn State's climb in the Rivals Team Rankings continues with Fearbry's commitment on Sunday. Already jumping from No. 8 to No. 7 with the verbal of Durant earlier in the afternoon, Fearbry's pledge pushed Penn State up two more spots to No. 5
With 16 members, Penn State's average stars per player also climbed to 3.31 from 3.27 earlier in the afternoon, and the class jumped to 1,513 points from 1,408 . With nine four-star prospects committed to the class, the Nittany Lions trail only Notre Dame's 11 and Ohio State's 10 committed four-star prospects.
The Nittany Lions remain behind Class of 2022 team ranking leaders Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida State, and LSU, but jumped ahead of Georgia and Boston College with their latest verbal commitment.
