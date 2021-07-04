Penn State Football Class of 2022: Where it stands

Penn State football made it two-for-two on Sunday afternoon when it landed the verbal commitment of Rivals four-star defensive end Tyreese Fearbry hours after that of defensive tackle Zane Durant. With the commitment, Penn State's Class of 2022 grew to 16 members and built on a run that has seen the Nittany Lions add five members to its class in the past 14 days.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Fearbry is rated a 5.8, four-star prospect in the Class of 2022. He's the No. 13-ranked prospect out of Pennsylvania in the class and the No. 21-ranked weak side defensive ends in Rivals rankings.

Fearbry's commitment builds on a stretch that has most recently seen the Nittany Lions add DT Zane Durant, LB Keon Wylie Saturday, offensive lineman J.B. Nelson on Friday, and punter Alex Bacchetta on June 21.

How much does Fearbry's commitment change Penn State's Class of 2022 and its standing in the Rivals Team Rankings?

Let's take a look:

Related: Thomas Frank Carr breaks down Tyreese Fearbry

Related: Tyreese Fearbry opens up about his commitment to Penn State