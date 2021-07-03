Penn State Football Class of 2022: Where it stands
Penn State football welcomed linebacker Keon Wylie into its Class of 2022 when the Imhotep Charter linebacker announced his verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Wylie became the 14th verbal commitment in Penn State's Class of 2022, building on the growing class just one day after the verbal commitment of massive offensive lineman J.B. Nelson out of Lackawanna College.
Let's look at how Wylie addition impacts Penn State's standing in the Class of 2022:
With Wylie's verbal, Penn State's class now numbers 14 members, breaking down in star distribution as follows:
Four-stars: WR Kaden Saunders, TE Jerry Cross, QB Beau Pribula, OL Drew Shelton, DE Ken Talley, WR Anthony Ivey, ATH Mekhi Flowers
Three-stars: QB Drew Allar, OL Maleek McNeil, DB Tyrece Mills, WR Tyler Johnson, LB Keon Wylie
Two-stars: P Alex Bacchetta
Unrated: OL J.B. Nelson
Despite Penn State's recent uptick in verbal commitments, landing three in the past 13 days, the NIttany Lions' standing still checks in at No. 8 behind leader Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Boston College and Baylor.
In adding Wylie, the Nittany Lions' total team recruiting points bumps to 1,303, up from 1,228 after the Nelson commitment Saturday, and the program's average star total now checks in at 3.21, down slightly from 3.23.
Penn State's 14 total commitment is tied for 10th nationally, and its average stars per commitment checks in at No. 29.
