 Penn State Football Class of 2022: Where it stands
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-03 16:24:18 -0500') }}

Penn State Football Class of 2022: Where it stands

Nate Bauer
Penn State football welcomed linebacker Keon Wylie into its Class of 2022 when the Imhotep Charter linebacker announced his verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Wylie became the 14th verbal commitment in Penn State's Class of 2022, building on the growing class just one day after the verbal commitment of massive offensive lineman J.B. Nelson out of Lackawanna College.

Let's look at how Wylie addition impacts Penn State's standing in the Class of 2022:

RELATED: Five things we learned about Penn State recruiting in June

With Wylie's verbal, Penn State's class now numbers 14 members, breaking down in star distribution as follows:

Four-stars: WR Kaden Saunders, TE Jerry Cross, QB Beau Pribula, OL Drew Shelton, DE Ken Talley, WR Anthony Ivey, ATH Mekhi Flowers

Three-stars: QB Drew Allar, OL Maleek McNeil, DB Tyrece Mills, WR Tyler Johnson, LB Keon Wylie

Two-stars: P Alex Bacchetta

Unrated: OL J.B. Nelson

Penn State's Class of 2022 - LINKED HERE - now numbers 14 commitments following the verbal of Keon Wylie Saturday.

Despite Penn State's recent uptick in verbal commitments, landing three in the past 13 days, the NIttany Lions' standing still checks in at No. 8 behind leader Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Boston College and Baylor.

In adding Wylie, the Nittany Lions' total team recruiting points bumps to 1,303, up from 1,228 after the Nelson commitment Saturday, and the program's average star total now checks in at 3.21, down slightly from 3.23.

Penn State did not move in the Rivals Class of 2022 team rankings - LINKED HERE - with the commitment of Wylie.

Penn State's 14 total commitment is tied for 10th nationally, and its average stars per commitment checks in at No. 29.


