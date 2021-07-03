Penn State Football Class of 2022: Where it stands

Penn State football welcomed linebacker Keon Wylie into its Class of 2022 when the Imhotep Charter linebacker announced his verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Wylie became the 14th verbal commitment in Penn State's Class of 2022, building on the growing class just one day after the verbal commitment of massive offensive lineman J.B. Nelson out of Lackawanna College.

Let's look at how Wylie addition impacts Penn State's standing in the Class of 2022:

