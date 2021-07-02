Penn State Football Class of 2022: Where it stands
Penn State football welcomed J.B. Nelson into its Class of 2022 when the Lackawanna College offensive lineman announced his verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday afternoon.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, Nelson builds on the steady pipeline of talent flowing from Lackawanna in Scranton, Pa., toward Penn State. Already numbering five players on the Nittany Lions' roster ahead of the 2021 season, Nelson becomes the second prospect to join the Class of 2022 out of the Lackawanna program along with defensive back Tyrece Mills.
Let's look at how Nelson's addition impacts Penn State's standing in the Class of 2022:
An unranked prospect currently, Nelson marks Penn State's first verbal commitment since receiver Tyler Johnson made the call on June 21. Before Johnson, the Nittany Lions' last Class of '22 pickup had been kicker Alex Bacchetta at the end of May.
With his verbal, Penn State's class now numbers 13 members, breaking down in star distribution as follows:
Four-stars: WR Kaden Saunders, TE Jerry Cross, QB Beau Pribula, OL Drew Shelton, DE Ken Talley, WR Anthony Ivey, ATH Mekhi Flowers
Three-stars: QB Drew Allar, OL Maleek McNeil, DB Tyrece Mills, WR Tyler Johnson
Two-stars: P Alex Bacchetta
Unrated: OL J.B. Nelson
Unrated himself, Nelson's commitment doesn't move the needle in the Rivals Class of 2022 Team Rankings. In that vein, Penn State's standing checks in at No. 8 behind leader Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Boston College and Baylor.
However, the Nittany Lions' overall star rating for its prospects is lower, at 29th overall. At 13 total verbals, Penn State is presently tied for 14th in numbers for the Class of 2022.
Will Nelson's commitment be a precursor to a run of July verbal commitments to Penn State's Class of 2022?
Learn more from BWI recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder's Friday mailbag.
