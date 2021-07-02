Penn State Football Class of 2022: Where it stands

Penn State football welcomed J.B. Nelson into its Class of 2022 when the Lackawanna College offensive lineman announced his verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday afternoon.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, Nelson builds on the steady pipeline of talent flowing from Lackawanna in Scranton, Pa., toward Penn State. Already numbering five players on the Nittany Lions' roster ahead of the 2021 season, Nelson becomes the second prospect to join the Class of 2022 out of the Lackawanna program along with defensive back Tyrece Mills.

Let's look at how Nelson's addition impacts Penn State's standing in the Class of 2022: