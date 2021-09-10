Penn State football chat with Phil Grosz presented by JFQ Lending

BWI publisher Phil Grosz is taking questions Friday as the NIttany Lions continue to gear up for their first game back at Beaver Stadium in front of a full house since the 2019 season.

Can Penn State improve to 2-0 with a win against Ball State? What will Phil be watching for? What's the latest Phil is seeing regarding the Nittany Lions' recruiting efforts?

Join Phil Grosz in the Lions Den for our premium chat on Friday afternoon!

Interested in refinancing? Check out JFQ Lending.com!