BWI editor Nate Bauer is taking questions Thursday as the 0-3 Nittany Lions get set to travel to Nebraska this weekend. Can they overcome the repeated setbacks of the 2020 season, most recently highlighted by Wednesday's news that Journey Brown would need to retire from his football playing career due to a heart condition?

