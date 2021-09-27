Penn State football bowl projections: Where Lions are slotted before Week 5
Penn State is No. 4 in the Associated Press top-25 and No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and that has the Nittany Lions on track for a big postseason opportunity.
A new set of predictions are in from experts across the country, and some have surprisingly dropped PSU from the New Year's Six bowl game rundown. At least one analyst does have head coach James Franklin's team in the CFP, however.
Let's look at the current PSU bowl projections ahead of Week 5.
Expert bowl projections
Stewart Mandel of The Athletic: Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Georgia
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports: Outback Bowl vs. Florida
College Football News Staff: Outback Bowl vs. Arkansas
Kyle Bonagua of ESPN: Rose Bowl vs. UCLA
Mark Schlabach of ESPN: Rose Bowl vs. UCLA
Action Network: Cotton Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Alabama
Saturday Tradition: Fiesta Bowl vs. Notre Dame
Blue-White Illustrated's take
It's puzzling to me that Penn State is not in every analyst's NY6 slots, but it's clear that some do not yet believe in the Nittany Lions and might not until the trip to Iowa in two weeks.
Two experts now have PSU in a CFP semifinal, however. That's obviously the best possible outcome, but the Lions have to run a gauntlet of a schedule in October and November to get there. If they survive with just a loss, they'll still have the chance to qualify for the Playoff for the first time, but it won't be easy.
That said, we'll call the Rose Bowl predictions from ESN the most likely one at this point in time headed into a primetime clash with Indiana. Penn State's defense is CFP worthy, but we want to see a little more consistency from the offense, especially the rushing attack, before locking in a Playoff prediction.
