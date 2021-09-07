Penn State football bowl projections: Where Lions are slotted before Week 2

Before it beat Wisconsin 16-10 in Madison, the Penn State Nittany Lions were projected to play on Jan. 1 but not in a New Year's Six bowl game.

Now, new predictions are in after the thrilling victory to kick off the season, and all have head coach James Franklin's program going to a place it has already been to during his tenure.

Early in each week as the season unfolds, Blue-White Illustrated will take a look at the latest expert projections and also offer our own opinion on what the likeliest option of all is.

Away we go to see where the Lions could eventually go away to.