Penn State football bowl projections: Where it's slotted at the midway mark

The midway mark of Penn State's college football season is here.

After six games, the Nittany Lions sit at 5-1 and now have reached their bye week, which of course is filled with practices, film study, rehab, recovery, and much more. Per the usual, the off week is anything but an idle one.

Where Penn State plays in the postseason will be determined by how the second half of the season goes, of course, and a large question mark related to that is whether or not the Lions will have quarterback Sean Clifford for some of it, most of it, or all of it after he left the Iowa loss with an undisclosed injury in the second quarter and did not return.

As of Monday morning, there are no new details regarding his status, which means everyone continues to be in a wait-and-see mode about something that will greatly impact the rest of the year.

With that said, it's still time to review this week's expert bowl selections while also offering our own take on the matter as October continues.