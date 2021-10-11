Penn State football bowl projections: Where it's slotted at the midway mark
The midway mark of Penn State's college football season is here.
After six games, the Nittany Lions sit at 5-1 and now have reached their bye week, which of course is filled with practices, film study, rehab, recovery, and much more. Per the usual, the off week is anything but an idle one.
Where Penn State plays in the postseason will be determined by how the second half of the season goes, of course, and a large question mark related to that is whether or not the Lions will have quarterback Sean Clifford for some of it, most of it, or all of it after he left the Iowa loss with an undisclosed injury in the second quarter and did not return.
As of Monday morning, there are no new details regarding his status, which means everyone continues to be in a wait-and-see mode about something that will greatly impact the rest of the year.
With that said, it's still time to review this week's expert bowl selections while also offering our own take on the matter as October continues.
Expert bowl projections
Stewart Mandel of The Athletic: Fiesta Bowl vs. Kentucky
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports: Rose Bowl vs. Oregon
College Football News Staff: Outback Bowl vs. Florida
Kyle Bonagua of ESPN: Outback Bowl vs. Ole Miss
Mark Schlabach of ESPN: Citrus Bowl vs. Kentucky
Action Network: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss
Saturday Tradition: Citrus Bowl vs. Arkansas
Blue-White Illustrated's take
Obviously, the first loss of the season has dropped Penn State from the College Football Playoff spot it had held in some previous projections. The big divide now is whether or not this is a team worthy of a New Year's Six bowl slot of it it'll fall into one of the lesser Jan. 1 postseason games in Florida.
The setback at Iowa did not end the Nittany Lions' chances of making the Big Ten title game or the Playoff. Only a second loss will do that. But, there's no denying that the schedule remaining is brutal, with trips to Ohio State and Michigan State on the docket plus a home game with Michigan as the biggest challenges in addition to games with Illinois, Rutgers, and Maryland.
All told, the outcomes of those games will help answer where Penn State is going to end up, and the expectations will be vastly different depending on whether or not Clifford can play in all six, four of the six, two of the six, or none. The latter seems extremely unlikely, but it can't be ruled out until we have more details about what's wrong with No. 14.
Finally, as it relates to the prediction we think is most likely for now, I'd go with Fiesta if Clifford is out for one game or less and certainly Citrus if his absence extends beyond that.
More Penn State football coverage from BWI
Penn State is still a CFP contender; Barkley suffers injury: Newsstand
It's Penn State's bye week: 5 questions, storylines that will shape it
What they're saying about Penn State football's loss to Iowa
Penn State football snap counts: Who played the most against Iowa?
Notebook: Defense delivers for Penn State football in 23-20 loss at Iowa
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook