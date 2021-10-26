Penn State football bowl projections: Where it's slotted ahead of Week 9

Penn State's postseason aspirations took a crushing blow on Saturday when the Nittany Lions dropped a 20-18 contest in nine overtimes at home to Illinois.

Head coach James Franklin's program had been slotted in the New Year's Six bowl game conversation, and some even still saw the team as a College Football Playoff contender despite the Iowa loss three weekends ago.

That is no longer the case.

Ohio State welcomes the still not bowl eligible Nittany Lions this weekend, and a 17.5-point spread suggests they won't clinch win six there. Regardless, it's still a team that will head to some kind of final game following the regular season. Where will it be?

Here's what the experts are saying prior to Week 9.