Penn State football bowl projections: Where it's slotted ahead of Week 8

Penn State is ready for the second half of the 2021 college football season.

The Nittany Lions are 5-1 and coming off a bye week ahead of Saturday's Noon clash with Illinois at Beaver Stadium.

Where head coach James Franklin's team plays in the postseason largely depends on how healthy quarterback Sean Clifford is for the final six games of the year, which features matchups with multiple top-15 teams and Big Ten East contenders.

We won't know much about that until the weekend, however, but for now, we can look at the expert projections for Penn State's postseason hopes ahead of Week 8.