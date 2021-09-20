Penn State football bowl projections: Lions join CFP mix

Penn State is No. 6 in the Associated Press top-25 and No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and that has the Nittany Lions firmly in the mix for a New Year's Six apperannce. Two surprising predictions were found in this week's list of expert bowl game expectations after three games: One picker now sees head coach James Franklin's team as a College Football Playoff participant, while another does not even have the team in a New Year's Six contest, let alone the CFP. Let's look at the current PSU bowl projections ahead of Week 4.

Penn State coach James Franklin stands on the field during the Nittany Lions' game against Auburn. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Expert bowl projections

Blue-White Illustrated's take

I wrote on Saturday night that Penn State's win over Auburn meant that the Nittany Lions had earned their place in the College Football Playoff conversation, and Mandel's pick confirms that. Here's his reasoning: "The Big Ten race is going to be absolutely fascinating. I cannot see Ohio State, with that defense, running the table from here. If it loses once and still wins the Big Ten, that conference likely misses the College Football Playoff. But I’m going with Penn State as a 12-1 champion for now, with the conference getting at least three New Year’s Six berths. I even considered giving the third one to a 10-2 Michigan team, but that might require finally beating the Buckeyes." Makes sense, but in this space, we've been attempting to pick the outcome, and not necessarily the one fans want right now. Many said they wanted to wait until seeing the outcome at Iowa before anointing PSU as a playoff, and that's fair, and there is logic to that point, as the Lions must go to Kinnick and Ohio State later this year. Those will be huge challenges, and if the Lions split them, and otherwise win out, they'll get into the Playoff. If not, then the most likely spot is a NY6 bowl, and to me, that's the Rose Bowl against USC. I'm with the ESPN guys this week.

