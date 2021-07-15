Penn State football: Anatomy of a position group — The tight ends

Starting this week, Blue White Illustrated will begin a new series breaking down each Penn State position group and how it was constructed, also touching on its outlook ahead of the 2021 season and looking further forward. We continue the series with Penn State's tight end unit.

Change is the major theme within the Penn State tight end room heading into 2021.

Ty Howle took over as the Nittany Lions' tight ends coach following the departure of Tyler Bowen, who left to join Urban Meyer's coaching staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Additionally, Penn State now moves on from Pittsburgh Steelers draft choice Pat Freiermuth, who had been a figurehead at the tight end position for the Nittany Lions before an injury forced him to the sidelines midway through last season.

Freiermuth's absence provided a window for analysis of his presumptive replacements for both the Penn State staff and fans alike.

Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange stepped into Freiermuth's sizable shoes, giving fans plenty of reasons to be excited.

"Brenton Strange has done a great job — and Theo too — of stepping in when Pat left," Howle said this winter. "He's gotten better and better every day."

There were also plenty of positive reviews for redshirt freshman tight end Tyer Warren during Penn State's spring camp, and it doesn't seem out of the question that he could carve out a role for himself within this unit.

The staff is effusive in its praise for the options Penn State has here, but anytime a player of Freiermuth's caliber walks out the door, it's going to put pressure on his replacements.

Despite what we saw from them last season, when Strange and Johnson combined for 220 yards and two touchdowns, the tight end position feels like a question waiting to be answered heading into 2021.

Can the Nittany Lions produce yet another fantastic tight end? Stay tuned.