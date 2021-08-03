Penn State football: Anatomy of a position group — The linebackers

Blue White Illustrated has begun a new series breaking down each Penn State Nittany Lions football position group and how it was constructed, also touching on its outlook ahead of the 2021 season and looking further forward. We continue the series with Penn State's linebackers.

Penn State's linebackers attracted plenty of criticism for their showing during the 2020 season.

Without their anchor in Micah Parsons, who opted out of the season before it began, the Nittany Lions linebackers struggled in just about every facet of the game — especially in the midst of Penn State's 0-5 start.

The key contributors are back for the 2021 season, and while Kobe King and Jamari Buddin joined the fold from the 2021 recruiting class, no transfer additions were made to bolster this area of the field. In fact, Penn State lost linebacker Lance Dixon to the transfer portal, as the former four-star prospect landed at West Virginia.

There have been some tweaks, however.

Brandon Smith is moving from the Sam linebacker position to the Will, where he should be positioned to play to his strengths better and be involved more in the running game.

Curtis Jacobs seems primed to replace Smith at the Sam, while Ellis Brooks figures in as the middle linebacker.

So where does that leave Jesse Luketa, a fixture at the linebacker position for Penn State last season?

James Franklin declared that Luketa and Brooks are both starters for his team in 2021 when he was asked about the subject at the end of spring practice — and the Penn State staff is experimenting with moving Luketa around.

"Jesse's practicing some at defensive end," Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry said. "What that role's going to look like, I don't know yet. But we're certainly going to experiment with it like we did with Micah some, and put him at the line of scrimmage. He's one of those hybrid players, just like Micah. He's one of those guys who's got rush ability but looks pretty good playing from a two-point [stance] and playing at the second level. Jesse's best plays last year were when he was in the box. He's such a physical guy. He's got great strength. And we're gonna try and maximize what he does well, which was the second level in the box and his rush ability."

Especially with Luketa experimenting on the defensive line, there's a significant amount of uncertainty when it comes to the linebacker depth for the Nittany Lions in 2021.

Charlie Katshir is the most experienced among that group, but even as a redshirt junior Penn State fans haven't seen much of him to this point.

Redshirt freshman Tyler Elsdon, along with true freshmen Kobe King and Jamari Buddin, could have a role to play.



