Penn State picked up a commitment Monday from Aliquippa prospect Zuriah Fisher.

A three-star from Aliquippa, Pa., Fisher is coming off an official visit to University Park this past weekend. He took four total visits with James Franklin and his staff this year, three of which have taken place in the past four months.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Fisher is expected to begin his career at linebacker for the Nittany Lions. He explained in July how Penn State plans to use him.



“They see me like Micah Parsons," Fisher said. "When they play a team like Iowa or Wisconsin, I’ll be at middle linebacker because those teams run up the middle and I’m big. Then, if we play a team like Ohio State or Maryland, which are spread teams, I’ll be on the edge rushing."

Fisher originally planned to announce his commitment on Aug. 5, but he ended up postponing that a day prior. That proved crucial for Penn State, as it's believed that Fisher was close to commitment to Big Ten East rival Michigan State. Aside from the Lions and Spartans, Fisher earned scholarship offers from more than 20 other programs, including Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, N.C. State, Pitt, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

With Fisher now committed, Penn State has three linebackers in its 2020 class. He joins fellow in-state prospect Tyler Elsdon, as well as Maryland native Curtis Jacobs. The Nittany Lions have the 11th-ranked recruiting class in the nation.