Penn State football a big riser in latest AP Poll after Wisconsin win

The Nittany Lions moved up eight spots from No. 19 to No. 11 in this week's AP Poll release. Wisconsin slid down to No. 18. Ohio State remains the top Big Ten program at No. 3 overall, while Iowa moved up to No. 10.

It's safe to say the AP voters took notice.

The Nittany Lions started slow against the Badgers, notching just one first down throughout the entirety of the first half.

Their defense held firm, bending but refusing to break against the physical Wisconsin rushing attack to keep the game locked at 0-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Mike Yurcich's offense woke up, making connections deep down the field and doing a much better job of getting playmakers in space.

Two late interceptions of Graham Mertz by Ji'Ayir Brown and Jaquan Brisker sealed the win for the Nittany Lions, who will play Ball State at Beaver Stadium this week.

As long as Penn State takes care of business this upcoming weekend against Ball State, it should setup a matchup between two top 25 teams next Saturday, Sept. 18, as Auburn sits at No. 25 overall.