 Penn State Nittany Lions football moves up in latest AP Poll
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-07 13:21:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State football a big riser in latest AP Poll after Wisconsin win

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Penn State Nittany Lions football made a statement on Saturday with a 16-10 victory over then-No. 12 Wisconsin.

It's safe to say the AP voters took notice.

The Nittany Lions moved up eight spots from No. 19 to No. 11 in this week's AP Poll release. Wisconsin slid down to No. 18. Ohio State remains the top Big Ten program at No. 3 overall, while Iowa moved up to No. 10.

Penn State Nittany Lions football moves up in AP Poll following win over Wisconsin.
Penn State Nittany Lions football moves up in AP Poll following win over Wisconsin.

Week 2 AP Poll Top-15 

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

6. Clemson

7. Cincinnati

8. Notre Dame

9. Iowa State

10. Iowa

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. Florida

14. USC

15. Texas

16. UCLA

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Wisconsin

19. Virginia Tech

20. Ole Miss

21. Utah

22. Miami

23. Arizona State

24. North Carolina

25. Auburn

The Nittany Lions started slow against the Badgers, notching just one first down throughout the entirety of the first half.

RELATED: PSU put into New Year's Six talk; top-25 bump expected, more: Newsstand

Their defense held firm, bending but refusing to break against the physical Wisconsin rushing attack to keep the game locked at 0-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Mike Yurcich's offense woke up, making connections deep down the field and doing a much better job of getting playmakers in space.

Two late interceptions of Graham Mertz by Ji'Ayir Brown and Jaquan Brisker sealed the win for the Nittany Lions, who will play Ball State at Beaver Stadium this week.

As long as Penn State takes care of business this upcoming weekend against Ball State, it should setup a matchup between two top 25 teams next Saturday, Sept. 18, as Auburn sits at No. 25 overall.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}