BlueWhiteIllustrated - Penn State flips Harrison Wallace from Duke

"Right when I got the offer, I was thinking hard about Penn State," said Wallace. "I have been talking to at least one coach every day since they offered. The communication has been great, I really like the history at Penn State, and the combination of education and athletics make them the best fit for me."

He officially made the decision and called Duke to decommit last week and is now committed to Penn State.

Wallace felt like a priority and although he was committed to the Blue Devils, he was leaning towards a change of mind within days of the offer.

After James Franklin and the Nittany Lions offered, the coaches in Happy Valley went to work. Wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield was the leader. Assistant head coach Terry Smith was involved, and Franklin was in regular contact as well.

On October 17, Pike Road (Ala.) wide receiver Harrison Wallace committed to Duke . Almost a month to the day (November 18) later, Penn State came in with an offer, and that instantly had his attention.

He did some research on his own, he was receiving photos and videos from the Penn State staff, and just over a week ago he took a virtual visit. He fell in love.

"I took a virtual visit and liked the learning facility, athletic facility, the housing, and everything about Penn State. I liked it all. I saw a lot, I like what they showed me and I knew that was going to be the school."

He gave Franklin and the staff the news last week and he is excited about what's to come.

"I like coach Franklin a lot," said Wallace. "He is a nice guy, a great coach, and he is a coach that understands his players. He is about family. He loves the family at Penn State, and family is just a big part of who he is. I can't wait to get up there."

When Wallace does get up to Happy Valley, it will be his first visit to Penn State. Like many in the 2021 class, he committed without ever stepping foot on campus. It has been a different year for all due to COVID-19, but Wallace knows he is blessed to be where he is.

"This has been a really awkward year for us as recruits," said Wallace. "Nobody has been through this before, so this was so different for us. We are the first class making decisions like this, but this is still such a blessing for me.

"It means the world to be committed to a school like Penn State and I am so happy about it. I like the coaches a lot, it is a great school and I can't wait to play in the white-out game up there.

"What they offer is so hard to beat and this is very exciting for me."

Wallace just started playing football two years ago. He grew up playing basketball and baseball, and he is a natural athlete, so his best football is ahead of him.



