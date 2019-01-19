“You don’t want to see anything like that at any level of hockey,” he said. “Just disappointing.”

“He went shoulder-to shoulder,” Gadowsky said. “We dealt with something like that in Wisconsin and it was no penalty at all...It’s tough. Nobody likes to see that at all. Tanner Laczynski’s a great player. Nobody wants to see anybody hurt, especially a great player like that. Gober feels that way as well.”

Then Blake Gober lost his cool. The senior Nittany Lion forward shoved Ohio State forward Tanner Laczynski into the endboards, face-first, at full speed. The Buckeyes seized the momentum on the ensuing 5-minute major penalty, riding it out to a 6-4 victory Saturday and a series sweep.

Fueled by a highlight reel goal from Evan Barratt, Penn State was in a good place, trading blows with No. 4 Ohio State as the second period entered its latter half.

Shorthanded, the Nittany Lions actually managed to strike right after Gober’s ejection, as Ludvig Larsson tied the game at 3.



But, given five minutes to work with, the Ohio State power play that rolled over Penn State’s penalty kill all weekend began to click.

First, Dakota Joshua scored at the netmouth to give the Buckeyes their lead back.

That goal brought on a controversy of its own.

Gadowsky said definitively that the play was offside, however, Penn State’s Kevin Kerr touched the puck with his hand after Ohio State had entered the Penn State zone illegally. If Kerr’s touch was deemed a change of possession, that would have prohibited the Nittany Lions from challenging the play, according to Gadowsky.

But the officials let Gadowsky challenge. The goal was confirmed, and Gadosky lost his timeout.

A Penn State spokesman later said that Penn State’s video staff confirmed that the play was indeed offside.

“We knew it was offside,” Gadowsky said. “We also knew that Kerr, in front of the net, pushed the puck with his hand. The rule is that you can challenge as long as there’s not change of possession...We asked the referee if a handpass is change of possession. He said no.”

And so the Nittany Lions trailed, 4-3, justified or not.

The chaos wasn’t over, though.

The Buckeyes scored again on the five-minute major to expand their lead to 5-3.

The third period was spent fighting.

There was pushing, shoving, elbows, stick-fighting — everything you can imagine. More than one line brawl broke out.

The game took the appearance of one between two old rivals. These rivals, less than 10 years in, seemed to be making up for lost time.

But Ohio State ultimately got the best of the situation,

The Buckeyes earned 10 chances on the power play in the game, scoring on four of them. Penn State, by comparison, was 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

“We did deserve some [penalties], but I don’t think it’s because of crossed lines,” Gadowsky said. “There’s some stick penalties that we deserved that we were careless with our stick.”

Gadowsky wouldn’t comment on the more physical penalties, of which there were many, before watching the film.

The mess that became the second and third periods made Barratt’s goal — a spectacular effort in which he stickhandled through two Buckeye defenseman — seem like it came ages ago.

Larsson, Liam Folkes and Chase Berger scored the other three tallies for the Nittany Lions, who were swept for the first time all season.

They now sit 12 points behind the first-place Buckeyes in the Big Ten standings.



