Penn State extends offers to nearly half the prospects in 2023 Rivals250
Rivals released its top 250 for the Class of 2023 Tuesday, and initial impressions suggest that it may be a down year across the Mid-Atlantic region.
In the spring, Rivals' national staff put together the Rivals100 for the class, while also assigning four-star ratings to many of the players who made the updated list. This is the first time that all 250 players were put in order. Currently, 113 players who made the list hold a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions.
Penn State's lone committed player, offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, remains one of the top-ranked offensive linemen in the nation, moving up five spots to No. 56 overall. He's also the No. 1 player in Virginia.
Pennsylvania is on track for an average year in terms of talent, as eight Keystone State prospects made the cut. That's down quite a bit from 2022, which currently features 13 four-star players, six of whom have committed to play for the Nittany Lions. The average over the past decade is nine.
Linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson from Pittsburgh is the top-ranked player in the state at No. 59 overall. He's followed by another western Pennsylvania native in wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who remains in the Rivals100 at No. 99 overall.
The top 250 includes five players from the eastern half of the state, beginning with linebackers Semaj Bridgeman (No. 111) and Josiah Trotter (No. 112). Safety Rahmir Stewart from Imhotep Charter sits at No. 124, followed by defensive end James Heard Jr. at No. 182. Heard decided this summer to leave Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, N.J., to attend St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia.
Two other notable PA prospects include Harrisburg native and Bishop McDevitt running back Marquese Williams (No. 185) and Chartiers Valley cornerback Lamont Payne (No. 229). Payne took three visits to Penn State this summer and is expected back for the game against Auburn next month.
Another state that's important to Penn State is Maryland, which has just two players inside the 250: DT Jason Moore (No. 33) and DE Mason Robinson (No. 218). Even if that number jumps to four or five by the end of the class, it'll still be one of the lowest totals ever for the state. Maryland has averaged just under 10 players in the Rivals250 over the past decade.
New Jersey, which averaged nine players over the past decade, isn't much better, with just four making the Rivals250. OL Chase Bisontis sits at No. 29 overall. He visited Penn State in June, followed by safety Adon Shuler (No. 213).
Shuler took two visits to Penn State this summer and is expected to commit this upcoming Sunday, Aug. 15. Notre Dame is considered the favorite. Quarterback Marco Lainez (No. 218) and defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell (No. 242) were also include in the top 250.
Virginia is also down on talent, with just four players in the Rivals250. As mentioned, Birchmeier sits at the top of rankings, followed by a former Nittany Lion commit, tight end Mathias Barnwell, at No. 120. Defensive tackle Joel Starlings from Richmond sits at No. 190, followed by cornerback Antonio Cotman Jr. at No. 231. Virginia has averaged 11 players in the Rivals250 over the past 10 years.
Penn State scholarship offers inside 2023 Rivals250
- Players in BOLD have visited or are showing serious interest
4) WR Brandon Inniss
5) OL Kadyn Proctor
6) Ath. Alex Styles
7) DE Lebbeus Overton
9) DE James Smith
11) CB AJ Harris
12) DE Jayden Wayne
17) RB Justice Haynes
19) Ath. Samuel M’Pemba
20) OL TJ Shanahan Jr.
22) LB Drayk Bowen
23) CB Tony Mitchell
28) WR Jalen Hale
29) OL Chase Bisontis
30) LB Anthony Hill
31) RB Rueben Owens II
32) DT Jason Moore
35) QB Dante Moore
37) RB Richard Young
38) CB Jahlil Hurley
41) DE Peter Woods
42) LB Tackett Curtis
43) DE Gabriel Harris
44) CB Cormani McClain
51) Ath. Joenel Aguero
52) WR Hykeem Williams
53) WR Jalen Brown
56) OL Alex Birchmeier
59) LB Ta’Mere Robinson
61) TE Walker Lyons
62) DE Keldric Faulk
65) OL Samson Okunlola
66) WR Johntay Cook
67) DT Will Norman
68) WR Carnell Tate
70 WR Jaquaize Pettaway
72) WR Braylon James
74) CB Caleb Presley
77) Saf. Caleb Downs
80) Saf. Sylvester Smith
81) Ath. Sedrick Irvin
82) OL Luke Montgomery
86) TE Shamar Easter
87) LB Troy Bowles
88) WR DeAndre Moore
90) WR Zachariah Branch
91) TE Jaxon Howard
94) CB Malik Muhammad
97) WR Christian Hamilton
98) WR Rodney Gallagher
99) OL Payton Kirkland
100) DE Derrick LeBlanc
104) WR Jaden Greathouse
111) LB Semaj Bridgeman
112) LB Josiah Trotter
113) QB Jaden Rashada
114) QB Dylan Lonergan
116) CB Aaron Williams
117) OL Clay Wedin
118) CB Sharif Denson
119) TE Mathias Barnwell
120) DT John Walker
121) Ath. Nykoles Harbor
122) Saf. Stanquan Clark
124) Saf. Rahmir Stewart
129) Ath. Lewis Carter
130) DE Tomarrion Parker
135) DE Yhonzae Pierre
137) WR Adam Hopkins
139) TE Ty Lockwood
141) RB John Randle Jr.
144) WR Santana Fleming
145) RB Mark Fletcher
146) DE Jalen Thompson
149) Ath. Cedric Baxter
151) LB Raylen Wilson
152) Saf. Avery Stuart
153) RB Samuel Singleton
157) WR Karmello English
160) LB Leviticus Su’a
161) Saf. Daniel Demery
162) DL Justin Benton
164) OL Spencer Fano
165) LB Jordan Hall
174) Saf. Daemon Fagan
175) WR Ethan Davis
176) CB Jamel Johnson
177) Saf. Michael Daugherty
178) WR Nathaniel Joseph
180) WR Noah Rogers
182) DE James Heard
184) DE Rico Walker
185) RB Marquese Williams
189) DT Joel Starlings
191) LB Jayvant Brown
192) DE Chandavian Bradley
193) DE Rueben Bain
206) CB Jasiah Wagoner
207) OL Olaus Alinen
213) Saf. Adon Shuler
215) DE Cam Lenhardt
217) DE Mason Robinson
219) OL Joshua Padilla
228) CB Lamont Payne
239) DE Kaven Call
240) WR Bryson Rodgers
241) DT Sydir Mitchell
243) Ath. Cedrick Hawkins
245) WR Anthony Brown
246) WR Cayden Lee
247) OL Vysenn Lang
249) OL Amir Herring
