Penn State extends offers to nearly half the prospects in 2023 Rivals250

Penn State's lone committed player, offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier , remains one of the top-ranked offensive linemen in the nation, moving up five spots to No. 56 overall. He's also the No. 1 player in Virginia.

In the spring, Rivals' national staff put together the Rivals100 for the class, while also assigning four-star ratings to many of the players who made the updated list. This is the first time that all 250 players were put in order. Currently, 113 players who made the list hold a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions.

Rivals released its top 250 for the Class of 2023 Tuesday, and initial impressions suggest that it may be a down year across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Pennsylvania is on track for an average year in terms of talent, as eight Keystone State prospects made the cut. That's down quite a bit from 2022, which currently features 13 four-star players, six of whom have committed to play for the Nittany Lions. The average over the past decade is nine.

Linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson from Pittsburgh is the top-ranked player in the state at No. 59 overall. He's followed by another western Pennsylvania native in wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who remains in the Rivals100 at No. 99 overall.

The top 250 includes five players from the eastern half of the state, beginning with linebackers Semaj Bridgeman (No. 111) and Josiah Trotter (No. 112). Safety Rahmir Stewart from Imhotep Charter sits at No. 124, followed by defensive end James Heard Jr. at No. 182. Heard decided this summer to leave Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, N.J., to attend St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia.

Two other notable PA prospects include Harrisburg native and Bishop McDevitt running back Marquese Williams (No. 185) and Chartiers Valley cornerback Lamont Payne (No. 229). Payne took three visits to Penn State this summer and is expected back for the game against Auburn next month.

Another state that's important to Penn State is Maryland, which has just two players inside the 250: DT Jason Moore (No. 33) and DE Mason Robinson (No. 218). Even if that number jumps to four or five by the end of the class, it'll still be one of the lowest totals ever for the state. Maryland has averaged just under 10 players in the Rivals250 over the past decade.

New Jersey, which averaged nine players over the past decade, isn't much better, with just four making the Rivals250. OL Chase Bisontis sits at No. 29 overall. He visited Penn State in June, followed by safety Adon Shuler (No. 213).

Shuler took two visits to Penn State this summer and is expected to commit this upcoming Sunday, Aug. 15. Notre Dame is considered the favorite. Quarterback Marco Lainez (No. 218) and defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell (No. 242) were also include in the top 250.

Virginia is also down on talent, with just four players in the Rivals250. As mentioned, Birchmeier sits at the top of rankings, followed by a former Nittany Lion commit, tight end Mathias Barnwell, at No. 120. Defensive tackle Joel Starlings from Richmond sits at No. 190, followed by cornerback Antonio Cotman Jr. at No. 231. Virginia has averaged 11 players in the Rivals250 over the past 10 years.