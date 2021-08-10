 Penn State Nittany Lions Football Recruiting: Rivals250 released for Class of 2023
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-10 11:17:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State extends offers to nearly half the prospects in 2023 Rivals250

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder
Rivals released its top 250 for the Class of 2023 Tuesday, and initial impressions suggest that it may be a down year across the Mid-Atlantic region.

In the spring, Rivals' national staff put together the Rivals100 for the class, while also assigning four-star ratings to many of the players who made the updated list. This is the first time that all 250 players were put in order. Currently, 113 players who made the list hold a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions.

Penn State's lone committed player, offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, remains one of the top-ranked offensive linemen in the nation, moving up five spots to No. 56 overall. He's also the No. 1 player in Virginia.

The Penn State Nittany Lion football program has extended scholarship offers to more than hundred players in the Class of 2023 Rivals250.
Future Penn State offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier is the top-ranked player in Virginia for the Class of 2023.

Pennsylvania is on track for an average year in terms of talent, as eight Keystone State prospects made the cut. That's down quite a bit from 2022, which currently features 13 four-star players, six of whom have committed to play for the Nittany Lions. The average over the past decade is nine.

Linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson from Pittsburgh is the top-ranked player in the state at No. 59 overall. He's followed by another western Pennsylvania native in wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who remains in the Rivals100 at No. 99 overall.

The top 250 includes five players from the eastern half of the state, beginning with linebackers Semaj Bridgeman (No. 111) and Josiah Trotter (No. 112). Safety Rahmir Stewart from Imhotep Charter sits at No. 124, followed by defensive end James Heard Jr. at No. 182. Heard decided this summer to leave Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, N.J., to attend St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia.

Two other notable PA prospects include Harrisburg native and Bishop McDevitt running back Marquese Williams (No. 185) and Chartiers Valley cornerback Lamont Payne (No. 229). Payne took three visits to Penn State this summer and is expected back for the game against Auburn next month.

Another state that's important to Penn State is Maryland, which has just two players inside the 250: DT Jason Moore (No. 33) and DE Mason Robinson (No. 218). Even if that number jumps to four or five by the end of the class, it'll still be one of the lowest totals ever for the state. Maryland has averaged just under 10 players in the Rivals250 over the past decade.

New Jersey, which averaged nine players over the past decade, isn't much better, with just four making the Rivals250. OL Chase Bisontis sits at No. 29 overall. He visited Penn State in June, followed by safety Adon Shuler (No. 213).

Shuler took two visits to Penn State this summer and is expected to commit this upcoming Sunday, Aug. 15. Notre Dame is considered the favorite. Quarterback Marco Lainez (No. 218) and defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell (No. 242) were also include in the top 250.

Virginia is also down on talent, with just four players in the Rivals250. As mentioned, Birchmeier sits at the top of rankings, followed by a former Nittany Lion commit, tight end Mathias Barnwell, at No. 120. Defensive tackle Joel Starlings from Richmond sits at No. 190, followed by cornerback Antonio Cotman Jr. at No. 231. Virginia has averaged 11 players in the Rivals250 over the past 10 years.

Penn State scholarship offers inside 2023 Rivals250

- Players in BOLD have visited or are showing serious interest

4) WR Brandon Inniss

5) OL Kadyn Proctor

6) Ath. Alex Styles

7) DE Lebbeus Overton

9) DE James Smith

11) CB AJ Harris

12) DE Jayden Wayne

17) RB Justice Haynes

19) Ath. Samuel M’Pemba

20) OL TJ Shanahan Jr.

22) LB Drayk Bowen

23) CB Tony Mitchell

28) WR Jalen Hale

29) OL Chase Bisontis

30) LB Anthony Hill

31) RB Rueben Owens II

32) DT Jason Moore

35) QB Dante Moore

37) RB Richard Young

38) CB Jahlil Hurley

41) DE Peter Woods

42) LB Tackett Curtis

43) DE Gabriel Harris

44) CB Cormani McClain

51) Ath. Joenel Aguero

52) WR Hykeem Williams

53) WR Jalen Brown

56) OL Alex Birchmeier

59) LB Ta’Mere Robinson

61) TE Walker Lyons

62) DE Keldric Faulk

65) OL Samson Okunlola

66) WR Johntay Cook

67) DT Will Norman

68) WR Carnell Tate

70 WR Jaquaize Pettaway

72) WR Braylon James

74) CB Caleb Presley

77) Saf. Caleb Downs

80) Saf. Sylvester Smith

81) Ath. Sedrick Irvin

82) OL Luke Montgomery

86) TE Shamar Easter

87) LB Troy Bowles

88) WR DeAndre Moore

90) WR Zachariah Branch

91) TE Jaxon Howard

94) CB Malik Muhammad

97) WR Christian Hamilton

98) WR Rodney Gallagher

99) OL Payton Kirkland

100) DE Derrick LeBlanc

104) WR Jaden Greathouse

111) LB Semaj Bridgeman

112) LB Josiah Trotter

113) QB Jaden Rashada

114) QB Dylan Lonergan

116) CB Aaron Williams

117) OL Clay Wedin

118) CB Sharif Denson

119) TE Mathias Barnwell

120) DT John Walker

121) Ath. Nykoles Harbor

122) Saf. Stanquan Clark

124) Saf. Rahmir Stewart

129) Ath. Lewis Carter

130) DE Tomarrion Parker

135) DE Yhonzae Pierre

137) WR Adam Hopkins

139) TE Ty Lockwood

141) RB John Randle Jr.

144) WR Santana Fleming

145) RB Mark Fletcher

146) DE Jalen Thompson

149) Ath. Cedric Baxter

151) LB Raylen Wilson

152) Saf. Avery Stuart

153) RB Samuel Singleton

157) WR Karmello English

160) LB Leviticus Su’a

161) Saf. Daniel Demery

162) DL Justin Benton

164) OL Spencer Fano

165) LB Jordan Hall

174) Saf. Daemon Fagan

175) WR Ethan Davis

176) CB Jamel Johnson

177) Saf. Michael Daugherty

178) WR Nathaniel Joseph

180) WR Noah Rogers

182) DE James Heard

184) DE Rico Walker

185) RB Marquese Williams

189) DT Joel Starlings

191) LB Jayvant Brown

192) DE Chandavian Bradley

193) DE Rueben Bain

206) CB Jasiah Wagoner

207) OL Olaus Alinen

213) Saf. Adon Shuler

215) DE Cam Lenhardt

217) DE Mason Robinson

219) OL Joshua Padilla

228) CB Lamont Payne

239) DE Kaven Call

240) WR Bryson Rodgers

241) DT Sydir Mitchell

243) Ath. Cedrick Hawkins

245) WR Anthony Brown

246) WR Cayden Lee

247) OL Vysenn Lang

249) OL Amir Herring

