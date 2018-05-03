“Coach Chambers has demonstrated tremendous vision and determination in building a strong foundation for our men’s basketball program,” said Barbour via press release. “The success the team enjoyed this season was a result of the efforts and passion of Patrick and his staff in creating a culture that has raised the standards and expectations of the program. Because of his leadership, our loyal and dedicated fans and everyone who supports Penn State men’s basketball are excited about continuing to build on the successes of the program and the development of our student-athletes.”

Approved by the Penn State Board of Trustees compensation committee, the four-year deal comes on the heels of the program's second-ever National Invitation Tournament championship win and a 26-13 overall record. The 26 wins amount to the second-highest number in Penn State men's basketball history, prompting athletic director Sandy Barbour to restructure Chambers' deal and extend him moving forward.

Chambers, too, is encouraged by the progress the program has made through his seven-year tenure with the Nittany Lions.



"Building a championship basketball program at Penn State has been our mission since day one and we have made significant progress toward reaching that goal,” Chambers said via press release. “I want to thank my former and current players who have committed to our staff and the culture of the program. And I especially want to thank their parents and families who have bought into our vision. The foundation for our future has been set.

"I am grateful to have the support of the administration, the students, local communities, and from Penn Staters everywhere. It has helped us elevate Penn State basketball to a new level, and we are confident the best is still yet to come.”

Details regarding the terms of Chambers' extension have not yet been made publicly available, but the university provided press release indicated that upon the contract's finalization, including signatures, they will be released.