Penn State "exploring" participation in HBO Hard Knocks-like program
Penn State has responded to a DevilsDigest.com report Monday noting that the Nittany Lions, along with Arizona State, Alabama, and Washington State, have been selected by HBO to participate in a "Hard Knocks"-like show.
According to the statement, the project is still in an exploratory phase rather than something that has been finalized, though.
HBO has chosen four college programs to run a Hard Knocks like show later in the season. ASU will be featured during the week of home game versus Washington State who was also chosen for the show along with Penn State and Alabama.— DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 13, 2019
James Franklin enters his sixth season as head coach of the Penn State football program, implementing an evolution in its national and local media exposure along the way.
Highlighted by significant media appearances to accompany the program's Signing Day festivities, Franklin has also worked to increase exposure for the annual Blue-White Game each spring.