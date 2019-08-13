News More News
Penn State "exploring" participation in HBO Hard Knocks-like program

Penn State has responded to a DevilsDigest.com report Monday noting that the Nittany Lions, along with Arizona State, Alabama, and Washington State, have been selected by HBO to participate in a "Hard Knocks"-like show.

According to the statement, the project is still in an exploratory phase rather than something that has been finalized, though.

As we do with all opportunities we feel can enhance our program, we are exploring the prospect of working on this project with the appropriate officials from all parties involved.
— Penn State Athletics

James Franklin enters his sixth season as head coach of the Penn State football program, implementing an evolution in its national and local media exposure along the way.

Highlighted by significant media appearances to accompany the program's Signing Day festivities, Franklin has also worked to increase exposure for the annual Blue-White Game each spring.

