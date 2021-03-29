Penn State has cast a wide net this year with no visits for over a year, but at defensive tackle, it feels as if the staff is focused in on a handful of prospects, one of whom is Alex VanSumeren from Michigan.

Back in Dec. 2019, VanSumeren committed to Michigan, where his brother Ben was a sophomore on Jim Harbaugh’s squad. He stayed committed until February, which is around the same time Ben transferred to Michigan State. That’s given schools all over the country a second chance at the Rivals250 prospect, and Penn State is hoping to make the most of it.

“I got a great relationship with Coach [Deion] Barnes and Coach [John] Scott,” VanSumeren said. “I like that Coach Barnes has been through the recruiting process himself. He knows what it's like, so not only is he out here telling me about Penn State, he's given me great advice on how to handle all this. Just stuff like dealing with attention and everything like that. I appreciate that.

