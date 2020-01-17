To do so, Chambers believes that his team’s recent struggles have been directly tied to a rebounding disadvantage that has grown increasingly out of whack.

With Ohio State visiting the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday (noon, ESPNU), the Nittany Lions will look to upend their current slide against a Buckeyes team that has five losses in its last eight games, including a four-game streak spanning West Virginia, Wisconsin, Maryland and Indiana before finally topping Nebraska Tuesday in Columbus.

Falling Wednesday night at Minnesota, 75-69, the Nittany Lions strung together a third consecutive loss on top of losses at Rutgers (72-61) and against Wisconsin (58-49). With it, they fell to 12-5 on the season and, more important, just 2-4 against Big Ten competition.

At 11-2 upon reentering the Big Ten season, a win against Iowa at the Palestra in Philadelphia boosted the Nittany Lions to 12-2 and a No. 20 national ranking.

“A lot of offensive rebounds again, so that's our Achilles heel right now, those offensive rebounds and we got to clean that up,” Chambers said. “We got to shore that up, and we will.”

Through six games of Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions have been among the worst rebounding teams in the league. Averaging just 33.0 rebounds against opponents’ 43.2 per game, the Nittany Lions’ differential has dropped to -10.2 rebounds per game against their competition. Ohio State, meanwhile, has a +0.8 rebounding margin.

Most recently, the Nittany Lions have been on the brunt end of the differential, losing the rebounding matchup 48-32 at Minnesota (including 18 offensive boards for the Gophers), 40-33 against Wisconsin, and 43-36 at Rutgers.

Maybe equally dispiriting for the Nittany Lions, they have also suffered through prolonged shooting droughts in each of the past three games. Missing seven shots consecutively in the second half at Rutgers, then 12 to open the game against Wisconsin, and 13 in the second half at Minnesota spanning more than 11 minutes of game action, the Nittany Lions gradually turned their 8-point advantage into a double-digit deficit.

“We went through a little drought that really decided the game,” Chambers said. “I thought we were playing well. We came out in the second half, I felt like it was one of our better second halves.

“I felt like the last two games Rutgers, Wisconsin, we didn't come out in the second half and really compete the way I wanted to. I thought we did this game and then we went into a little bit of a drought. We took some ill-advised shots, didn't really share the ball like we had been doing when you score (46) in a half. So things kind of changed. And we watch film, and we'll get better from that.”

Diagnosing some of the offensive challenges that have presented problems for Penn State against Big Ten competition, the Nittany Lions’ now seventh in the league in scoring at 69.7 points per game but 13th in scoring defense at 77.7 points per game, Chambers said Thursday that stagnation and iso-ball were to blame.

“We're not playing as fast as we once were. Again, you're in Big Ten play. Coaches know coaches, teams know teams, and matchups can be a problem as well,” he said. “We're still trying to push the ball. I'm not saying we're going to score in the first seven seconds, but I still want to push the ball to put defensive teams on their heels a little bit. That doesn't mean we're going to shoot right away, but it means to move the basketball, share the basketball and get the best shot available.

“But teams are doing a really good job. And unfortunately, I felt like in that drought it was too many isos, too many one-on-ones, too much dribbling. Where before it was more passes than dribbles, recently, it's been more dribbles than passes. So we got to flip that. We gotta flip that and screen a little bit better and take care of the details. The success is in the details.”

Eager to resume the success that the Nittany Lions found frequently through the first half of the season, they'll look to find it again Saturday afternoon.