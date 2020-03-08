The team that takes to the hardwood, though, is one head coach Patrick Chambers is hoping will return with better performances than the one that finished losing five of its last six games.

Holding that position, Penn State will face the winner of the 11/14 first-round game Wednesday between Indiana and Nebraska. They’ll then meet at roughly 9 p.m. Thursday.

Finishing the season with an overall record of 21-10 and a Big Ten mark of 11-9, losing Saturday in the regular-season finale at Northwestern, 80-69, the Nittany Lions finished in a tie for fifth place in the conference standings. Due to a tiebreaker with Iowa, Penn State moved down a spot in seeding for this week’s Big Ten Tournament, landing at No. 6.

The Big Ten favorites all won Sunday, and Penn State’s date in the conference tournament this week is improved as a result.

“Yeah, we look weary,” Chambers acknowledged immediately after the loss in Evanston, Ill., Saturday afternoon. “Mentally and physically, we need a couple days off here. Let's reset. Let's reboot. Isn't that what we all do with our computers? Our phones? Let's reset, let's reboot, and let's get our energy back. It's a new season.”

Should the Nittany Lions successfully do so, Chambers insisted he remains confident in the possibilities ahead.

“Obviously, we are in a little bit of a speed bump. A couple speed bumps here. We've played some really tough teams though, tough opponents. We just got to reset,” he said. “You know, March is here. I'm really proud of what we've done. 21 wins, 11 wins in this league. When you had eight teams in the top 25. I am not going to diminish or steal the joy from my players and my staff.

“Am I disappointed how we're finishing these games here? Yeah. However, over the big picture, the macro, these kids have done something that Penn State rarely gets to see. And we're going to the tournament and now we got fresh life here going into the Big Ten tournament. And, you know what, hopefully we right the ship. Not hopefully, we will, and we'll get back to work because I know this group, I know that eight-game winning streak is back in their chest somewhere. And we just got to find it. We got to get back to that. And that's my job and we will.”

