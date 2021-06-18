Penn State defensive lineman named to Lott Trophy watch list

The Lott Trophy is presented each season to a defensive player who exhibits excellence in character and performance.

Mustipher is entering his fourth season with the Nittany Lions, having played right away as a true freshman when he arrived on campus in 2018.

Mustipher was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season by the coaches and the media, after starting all nine games at defensive tackle for the Nittany Lions, making 35 tackles, picking up two quarterback hurries and breaking up a pass. He also collected 1.5 tackles for loss on the season.

Mustipher made the move this offseason to add around 25 pounds of good weight in an effort to become more forceful inside, and the early results from spring practice have been positive.

"PJ Mustipher is one of the most driven guys on a football team right now," defensive coordinator Brent Pry said. "He's a tremendous worker. He has tons of experience and he's got strength and power. And he understands his position. He is mastering his craft. He's a tremendous leader for us. So excited about him. I think the weights been good. Sometimes you worry, but he seems to carry it very well. He's not going to get knocked around in there, I promise you that, and he's got nice athleticism and I think there'll be an upgrade there."