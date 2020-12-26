Penn State DE Jayson Oweh opts to pursue pro career
Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh is headed to the NFL.
Announcing his decision Saturday afternoon via Tweet, the Nittany Lions' redshirt sophomore thanked his family, the Penn State program, and especially his teammates as he looks to the next stage in his playing career.
I love you Happy Valley...can’t wait to chase my dreams💙 pic.twitter.com/ZtjbFT018D— “OWEH” (@JaysonOweh) December 26, 2020
The statement reads as follows:
“All my life I’ve taken the hidden route,” said Oweh. “The route that isn’t always the easiest. The route of many unknowns. The path not taken. I thank God for the discernment in my heart that always believes I can and I will. I’ve always had faith in God and his plan. Every move I’ve made has been directed by him. God continues to bless me with such great opportunities, and I can only use such blessing to help me make this decision.
“It has been an honor to be a part of the Penn State family and don the Blue & White. The care Penn State has provided me was exceptional and has been truly expressed. I remember going to my first game and instantly knowing this was where I was supposed to be. Through the years, this journey has shown me everything I am and how much I have matured in Happy Valley. I take pride in being part of such an amazing school and I will always represent Penn State to the best of my abilities. The Penn State tradition has so much motivation, pushing any player above and beyond their own years of experience. It is that culture which makes me the man I am today. I am thankful.
“After careful and precise consideration with my family and those closest to me, I have officially decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
“I want to thank my family for getting me here. Mom, Dad, Natasha, Kaylen and Otega, you guys are the first team I ever had. I also want to thank Blair Academy for changing my life. Coach Saylor and Coach Mantegna, words can’t express what it meant to me that you believed and saw something in me at the age of 16. I haven’t looked back since and I’m forever grateful. To Penn State, thank you to the athletic training, strength and academic staffs. To everyone who has been an integral part of my life, thank you for making my three years here the best in my life.
“In the words of Coach Franklin, ‘In reality, every day you have a choice. If you want to be successful, there really is only one choice.’ Coach, I will carry your teachings and culture forever. Thank you for always keeping everything in perspective and showing me how to chase not just a dream, but even better, my dreams.
“Finishing my Penn State degree is very important to me and I will continue to strive to complete that goal.
“Lastly, I want to thank my brothers who I’ve gone to war with every day. My brothers who I’ve bled with, cried with, smiled with and laughed with. More specifically, I want to thank my D-line family. You guys are my second family, and I wouldn’t have made it without each and every one of you. I love you guys forever and I’m so thankful for everything I’ve learned from each of my teammates.
“I can’t wait to continue to represent the Penn State tradition and fans for the rest of my life. Happy Valley will forever be home.”
Oweh finished as Penn State's top performer on the defensive side of the ball according to Pro Football Focus, grading out at 85.4 for the season. He was subsequently named to its second-team All-Big Ten for the effort.
He finished the season as the Nittany Lions' fourth-leading tackler with 38 in seven games of action, while coming in third in TFL behind Brandon Smith and Shaka Toney with 6.5, despite not managing a sack during the course of the season. He did not play in the final two games of the year for undisclosed reasons, though head coach James Franklin described him as "unavailable based on medical" (reasons).
As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Oweh finished with 5.0 sacks and 21 tackles to become one of the Nittany Lions' most highly anticipated players ahead of the 2020 season.
In the most recent CBS Sports mock draft, Oweh is listed as the 23rd pick overall in the first round of the NFL Draft in the spring by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The latest Yahoo! Sports mock draft, meanwhile, has Oweh heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 28 overall pick.
Penn State head coach James Franklin wished Oweh well via statement on Twitter.
#WeAre pic.twitter.com/YWxlTwsJc4— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) December 26, 2020
