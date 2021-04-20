According to the Rivals.com transfer portal feed, Penn State freshman cornerback Joseph Johnson has entered the transfer portal. A former three-star recruit coming out of Life Christian Academy in Virginia, Johnson was a member of Penn State's Class of 2020. He hasn't played since enrolling last year.

Johnson earned an offer from Penn State during his first unofficial visit, which took place in March 2019. He originally made a surprise commitment to N.C. State a few weeks later, but went on to open up his recruitment just a month after that. After taking an official visit to Penn State, Johnson committed in July. Texas A&M was the other school he was seriously considering at the time, however he also took visits to Ohio State, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

An all-state player in 2018 and 2019, Johnnson totaled 40 tackles, five pass breakups and one forced fumble his senior year at Life Christian. He had 60 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions his junior season. Johnson was also all-state in track & field.

