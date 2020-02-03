"I am truly thankful for being able to attend Penn State these past 3 years. The fan base and the memories have been incredible. But upon graduation this summer I plan to transfer and pursue another opportunity elsewhere. Thankful for everything, it's been real...."

Penn State's offseason attrition took another step Monday as redshirt junior cornerback D.J. Brown announced his intention to transfer away from the Nittany Lions this offseason.

In two seasons of action at Penn State, plus his redshirt year upon arriving on campus in 2017, Brown was an infrequent performer for the Nittany Lions.

As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Brown didn't see any game action and appeared just seven times during the Nittany Lions' 2019 campaign. His official career stat line included five tackles including a career-high three made against Rutgers to round out the 2019 season.

In Brown's absence, Penn State's projected scholarship roster is now down to 90 projected filled scholarships for the 2020 season. The Nittany Lions will need to be at 85 upon the start of preseason camp in August.