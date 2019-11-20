Penn State connects with four-star QB Donaven McCulley
Penn State has the state of Indiana’s top-ranked prospect in the 2020 class committed, and the Nittany Lions are targeting several more Indianapolis prospects in the 2021 class. Last week James Fra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news