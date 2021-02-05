"We would like to thank Tyler for all of his contributions to our program," James Franklin's tweet read. "Today is bittersweet because we are not only losing a great coach, but more importantly a better man. From coaching Tyler at Maryland to working with him as a graduate assistant and now as a position coach, it has been incredibly fulfilling to see him develop as a leader and professional. We are very excited for Tyler to advance his career in the NFL. We wish Tyler, Ginny and William all the best as they move to Jacksonville."

After spending one season at Penn State in 2014 as a graduate assistant, Bowen returned in 2018 and has since become one of James Franklin's top assistant coaches. He originally joined the staff as the tight ends coach and offensive recruiting coordinator, but he was also given the co-offensive coordinator title this past season. Bowen also called plays during the 2019 Cotton Bowl after Ricky Rahne became the head coach at Old Dominion.

Bowen, who grew up in Helena, Ga., was named to the American Football Coaches Association's 35 Coaches Under 35 list, recognizing his potential in the coaching profession. He'll mainly be remembered for the development of Pat Freiermuth, who's expected to be a top 50 selection in this year's NFL Draft. Freiermuth holds the career record at Penn State for the most receiving touchdowns by a tight end with 16. His 1,185 career receiving yards ranks third all-time at his position. Freiermuth was also named the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2020. He's the first Penn State tight end to earn that award.

Off the field, Bowen was also a key recruiter for the Nittany Lions. In addition to recruiting tight ends nationally, he oversaw Penn State's efforts in the Maryland and Washington, D.C., region. This past season, he played a major role in earning the commitment of top 50 offensive line prospect Landon Tengwall, as well as quarterback Christian Veilleux and safety prospect Zakee Wheatley. All three have already signed, with Tengwall and Veilleux enrolling a few weeks ago. TE Theo Johnson, LB Curtis Jacobs, OL Olu Fashanu and TE Brenton Strange were a few other players he helped sign.

