Sources have informed Blue White Illustrated that he is not officially in the NCAA's Transfer Portal yet, but it is believed that Dunmore will end up elsewhere.

"John Dunmore has withdrawn from Penn State this semester for personal reasons."

After a few weeks of speculation, Penn State made it official Wednesday, acknowledging that redshirt freshman wide receiver John Dunmore is no longer enrolled at the university.

A former four-star prospect, Dunmore was a member of the Rivals100. Coming out of Hollywood, Fla., he was the first major prospect that Ja'Juan Seider helped recruit from South Florida, but over the past two years, he hasn't contributed much on the field. Last season, he appeared in just one game against Purdue in the beginning of October.

Dunmore was expected to get more playing time this fall at the Z wide receiver position, although Jahan Dotson was once again expected to see the majority of time at that position.

A former Under Armour All-American and Rivals Five-Star Challenge participant, Dunmore committed to Penn State on July 4, 2018. He flirted with Mark Richt and the staff at Miami in the weeks leading up to signing day, even taking an official visit the weekend before signing day. Other notable offers included Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M.

