“He's thrown the ball well when he could throw the ball this spring,” said Rahne. “He's been itching to get back in there. We had to pull him back and say 'Whoa,' which is what you want in a competitor like that. So I'm really happy with the spring actually.”

In full pads at every practice this spring, with his helmet on or in hand, the rising fifth-year senior quarterback was limited from the onset. Described as a precautionary measure, Stevens himself indicating that he’d be playing through the course of the spring if it’d been his choice, the result was a controlled number of seven-on-seven reps and, maybe more important, an avalanche of mental reps.

“I’m not concerned,” said Rahne. “Obviously, I'd love for him to get in as much work as he can, but concern probably isn't the right word.”

Surrounded by a group of reporters Saturday evening following the Blue-White Game, Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne was asked about his level of concern over the absence of Tommy Stevens from the program’s spring practices.

Those reps were not enough to amount to the true competition at quarterback that head coach James Franklin wants to see at every position, though, leaving a final determination between Stevens and rising redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford to be made in preseason camp.



“I’m a big believer in competition at every single position. We haven’t named a starter at any position,” said Franklin, comparing Stevens’ situation to that of Garrett Taylor, who is a presumed starter in advance of the 2019 season. “We were put in a tough spot because he had an injury that made it difficult. We want to be able to name the starter as soon as we possibly can, but we are not ready to do that right now and it’s going to need to be more of a true competition.”

In the meantime, Stevens will work to continue to prepare himself for that true competition through the summer months. And if the comments made on Stevens’ behalf throughout the spring are any indication of what’s to come, he’ll be prepared for that competition when it arrives.

“I think he did a really nice job with the mental aspect of it and being able to sit back there and go through reads,” said Rahne. “I would turn around and ask him what he saw, knowing what I had already seen, and he would give me the answer that I wanted. So I thought he did a really nice job with that. And then he was able to do some skelly this spring and quite frankly, he was excellent. So I'm really pleased with how he handled it.”

Armed with three seasons of experience, and now more than four full years in the program as a mid-semester enrollee his true freshman year, Stevens has already earned the respect and confidence of Penn State’s coaching staff.

So when the time does arrive to go out and win the starting role, he’ll be prepared.

“Tommy has done everything right for four years, there’s been a huge body of work that we’ve seen from him, and I think last year, in a lot of ways, wasn’t fair for him because he was playing with an injury; a pretty significant injury,” said Franklin. “Our coaching staff has all the belief in the world in Tommy. Our coaching staff understands what Tommy has done and who he can be, but we also have belief in the other guys, and we’ve created real good competition in our quarterback room. We’ll see how this plays out. We’d like to name one as soon as we can, but based on how things have played out, I don’t know when that will happen.”