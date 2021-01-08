Head coach James Franklin made a surprise move Friday morning with the announcement that former Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich would be taking over play-calling duties for the Nittany Lions, relieving Kirk Ciarrocca, who was only hired a year ago. If you don't include Tyler Bowen's Cotton Bowl appearance, this is now the fifth offensive coordinator under Franklin since he took over the program in 2014.

