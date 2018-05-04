Meeting with the media late last month, the subject of the caravan was brought up by a reporter in the room as upcoming agenda items for the athletic department. Quickly acknowledging the impending trip, Barbour offered up her enthusiasm in spite of its knowing laughs in the room.

Set to visit New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. on May 8, 9 and 10, respectively, the Nittany Lions will be making a truncated trip around the Mid-Atlantic region to reconnect with fans and donors to the program.

Last spring, Nittany Lion head football coach James Franklin , athletic director Sandy Barbour , and other athletic department coaches, again visited East Coast cities as part of the resumption of the Penn State Coaches Caravan.

Implemented in the spring of 2012 as an opportunity to engage fans with then-new head football coach Bill O’Brien and other Penn State coaches, the first caravan amounted to an 18-stop tour over nine separate days and three weeks.

Continued in 2013, 2014, and 2015, the caravan took a one-year hiatus before resuming in 2017. Now, in what will be the sixth iteration of the event, they’re opting to shorten its scope while maintaining their original mission of reaching out to the program’s fans.

“The Caravan itself is an expense, but we do it because it is a fan engagement vehicle, which is really, really important to us,” said Barbour.

“Most of the time, our fans come to State College and come to Happy Valley and come see us. We think it's the one time that we can go out to them and thank them for what they do for us. So it's an investment.”

That investment is not being made without the hope of returns, though.

While the caravan itself draws from the budgets of both the athletic department as well as the Penn State Alumni Association, the event also acts as an opportunity to connect with donors potentially capable of making larger contributions to the program.

Given the introduction of a 20-year Facilities Master Plan for athletics introduced in March 2017, as well as overall operating costs of more than $130 million for the 2016-17 fiscal year, up from $122m in 2015-16, with revenues exceeding $144m for a grand total revenue of $13.6m, needs will continue to rise.

And Barbour, along with Franklin and other Penn State reps, intends to use this year’s caravan as another opportunity to address those needs.

“We are going to tweak it a little bit this year and do some individual donor visits around it. But we would be doing those in one way, shape, or form no matter what as part of our development and fundraising strategy,” said Barbour. “Like a lot of things we do, we believe it's an investment in some longer-term goals.”

Other Penn State coaches set to appear on this year's caravan are men's basketball head coach Patrick Chambers, plus field hockey's Char Morett-Curtiss, and women's volleyball's Russ Rose.