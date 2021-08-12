Penn State coach Taylor Stubblefield sees opportunity to "take over a game"

In his first season coaching at Penn State, Taylor Stubblefield saw glimpses of what could be.

In junior receiver Jahan Dotson, the Nittany Lions had a stud in the position group, capping a breakout season of 52 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns with one of his best performances of the year. Along with his highlight reel evening in a loss against Ohio State, Dotson notched six receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns to propel Penn State to a 56-21 thrashing of Illinois.

In Parker Washington, similarly intriguing potential quickly revealed itself, the true freshman securing a critical touchdown at Indiana to open the season and, with nine receptions for 93 yards in a win at Michigan, helping to pace Penn State to its first victory of the year.

But given the Nittany Lions’ struggles on the whole offensively last season, the receivers struggling to find a reliable third option and, at times failing to make a significant impact especially early in the year, Stubblefield sees opportunity ahead.

“I think the potential is for us to take over a game,” Stubblefield said. “We can truly take over a game. We have a system that is unique. We have a system that is gonna challenge defenses.

“So we're trying to take over the game, whether that's obviously on the perimeter, perimeter run blocking, short swings, downfield plays, whatever it is, we're trying to create this group and this unit where we can dominate game one to game 14 or 15.”