Penn State coach James Franklin radio show recap: 3 key takeaways

Penn State head coach James Franklin once again held his weekly radio show Thursday evening, but this time just two days out from another clash pitting two Top 25-ranked programs.

Joining host Steve Jones and a crowd at The Field restaurant in State College, Franklin took questions from fans in the audience as the No. 10-ranked Nittany Lions continue their preparations for No. 20-ranked Auburn this weekend in a much-hyped return to the White Out environment described as one of, if not the, best in college football. Here's a look at three of the key takeaways from Franklin's appearance:

Penn State football head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions will host No. 20 Auburn Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. (Thomas Frank Carr/BWI)

1) "Just keep chucking it deep."

In the question and answer portion of the show, Franklin was asked by an audience member about one of the topics that has been very much a point of interest for the Nittany Lion offense through the first two weeks of the season. Coming off a few notable instances in which fifth-year senior Sean Clifford has taken a shot down the field, only to find a missed connection with his intended target, Franklin was asked how to develop that area of Penn State's passing game and offense. His answer? "Just keep chucking it deep." Saying he was simultaneously kidding and serious, Franklin acknowledged that the timing of the deep ball, and the element of actual defenses coming at the quarterback, makes the play more complicated than it might appear. Even so, he also acknowledged that Penn State is determined to improve on that aspect of its passing game moving forward. “There’s no doubt about it," he said. "We have to hit them more consistently." Adding that he prefers an under thrown to overthrown deep ball, citing an advantage to the receiver over the defensive back, Franklin also pointed out that the very nature of the attempt to move the ball down the field, with a successful connection or not, can still create dividends for the offense. "Even when you don’t hit the long ball, when you get behind them and chuck it, it changes them. It scares them," he said. "It scares the defensive coordinator, it scares the DB. Even if you don’t hit it, it loosens up the coverage. It allows you to throw more of the underneath balls as well without them squatting on your routes. Don’t get me wrong, I’d like to hit all of them... but we’re going to just keep working on them and we’re going to keep making them defend not only 53 1/3 width of the field but all 120 yards of the field as well."

2) Redshirt alert

Probably of minor note, but this season Franklin hasn't addressed the red, yellow, and green lights typically given to the freshman class for players who are either headed toward a full redshirt, could go either way, or will definitely play and burn that redshirt for the year. Thursday evening, Franklin was asked however about how they'll determine redshirts and he explained the program's evolving philosophy when it comes to utilizing the four-game participant rule while still maintaining a redshirt for those players. "It’s hard to really determine at this point, especially with the new rules. We’re able to play guys in four games and still preserve the redshirt," he said. "There’s guys early on that you think you’re going to play and then they don’t continue to develop the way you thought. There’s guys that early on you weren’t sure, then all of a sudden they come on like gang busters by the middle of the season. "Most of the guys want to play, so I have conversations with them. There’s a few that have already played, like Kalen King. But it’s kind of fluid still at this point and we’ll see." Noting that they'll try to play potential redshirts in three games during the regular season while saving a final chance for play in the bowl game, or later in the season as an insurance policy against injuries on the depth chart, Franklin said the decisions are often complicated. "Most guys want to go to the NFL in three years. That’s not realistic for most of them. They’re going to be at their best as a red shirt senior," he said. "But what also doesn’t make sense is to redshirt a guy and then you never get them for their redshirt senior year. So it’s still fluid at this point." BWI Daily: White Out Preview, PFF's Mike Renner, honest Penn State look James Franklin set to scout prospects night before Auburn Game

3) A running identity

The mention was subtle but, if you included it in the context of previous remarks Franklin has made through his tenure about the Nittany Lion offense, it was also significant. Asked about the running game through the first two weeks of the season and its outlook moving forward, Franklin highlighted individual performances of the likes of Noah Cain, Keyvone Lee and Devyn Ford, but also turned his attention to the process currently taking place under the direction of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. "I think we’re getting a much better understanding of who our identity is going to be in the run game with some of the inside zone stuff, some of the gap scheme stuff with the counters that we run, and then on top of that… is the outside zone," Franklin said. "When you’re able to do all those things, it’s difficult to defend and right now we’re doing it at a pretty high level. We gotta continue to build on that. That’s going to be really important with a big, physical front (of Auburn).:" Frustrated by what at times appeared to be a directionless or amorphous offensive approach last season, Franklin's encouragement and optimism is likely a sign of a running game - in connection with expectations for the offensive line - solidifying. "And on top of that, we think we have some backs as you see with Noah just has the ability to gain positive yards and be productive. I don’t know if he’s going to go for 80, but he can be extremely productive as a running back, and then obviously Keyvone has done some really good things," Franklin said. "And then I thought last week Devyn Ford, who is a different type of back, quick, explosive, fast, mature, smart. I think you’re going to see his role continue to grow. (He's a) very good route runner, probably the best route-runner we have."