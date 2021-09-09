Penn State coach James Franklin radio show recap: 3 key takeaways

Penn State head coach James Franklin returned for his second weekly radio show of the 2021 season Thursday evening, this time coming off a 16-10 upset win at No. 12 Wisconsin last weekend.

Joining host Steve Jones and a crowd at The Field restaurant in State College, Franklin took questions from fans in the audience as the Nittany Lions continue their preparations for Ball State this weekend in a much-anticipated return to Beaver Stadium. Here's a look at three of the key takeaways from Franklin's appearance:

Penn State head coach James Franklin improved to 6-2 in season openers with the 16-10 win at Wisconsin.

1) Making corrections

One of the notes that Franklin addressed Thursday evening touched on the approach that the program has taken in the aftermath of its 1-0 start to the season. Specifically, what can be done better moving forward? While the Xs and Os of the matter are going to be for the Penn State coaching staff to determine and rectify this week and in the months ahead, Franklin brought up two crucial elements that took place at Camp Randall Stadium. The first, he said, came from a sports science perspective. "The first thing that jumps out to everybody is the cramping," Franklin said. "We had too much cramping in a game that I would not say was that hot - Wisconsin compared to Mississippi or Louisiana or Florida so on and so forth. "So obviously, we got to do a better job with our hydration. Part of that, it's not just the physical component, there's an emotional component as well. You're juiced up and excited for the game, so that that affects you as well, but we got to be better in that area." In the same vein, Franklin also noted the physical stress of the Nittany Lion defense playing 95 snaps against a run-heavy Wisconsin offense that ended up owning a 41:00 to 17:00 time of possession advantage by the end of the game. Even after only the first game, Franklin acknowledged that the program shifted its practice strategy for some of the high-rep players defensively, presumably of which would include corner Tariq Castro-Fields (93 snaps), Brandon Smith (85), Joey Porter Jr. (84), Ji'Ayir Brown (79), Ellis Brooks (73), Arnold Ebiketie (73), Curtis Jacobs (71), P.J. Mustipher (69), and Jesse Luketa (69). "That's going to have to factor in to our practice this week," Franklin said. "If we could cut those guys back one or two reps a period... to make sure that their legs are fresh."

2) Unfair catch

Franklin already addressed this week the two kick catch interference penalties that were called against transfer corner A.J. Lytton against the Badgers, the second of which was called off due to an illegal block in the back. Thursday night, however, Franklin took a little bit more of a pointed stance on the matter, arguing that there are ramifications beyond the immediacy of the penalty at hand. And, from a broader perspective, he said that the simple answer is already provided in the existing rules for punt and kick returners. "He has protection, if he chooses to use it, and it's called a fair catch. If he wants to be protected, and have the time to catch the ball and not get hit, then call for the fair catch," Franklin said. "And if you don't, then as long as he's had the opportunity to catch the ball before the contact occurs, it should be okay. And to me that's what it was. It was catch, tackle. "If you would have broke down and waited until he caught it, and then the guy would have made him miss and go for 80, me and all of you would have been screaming at him to go make the tackle. So I think you're putting the kid in a no-win situation and I don't think that's fair." Noting that protecting student-athletes is the spirit of the rule, which he agreed with the prioritization of, Franklin doubled back to say that the protection needed is already offered. "It's the most difficult job, I think in all of sports and specifically football, to stand there, to look up in the air as 21 large human beings are running full speed at you. So I understand that we got to protect them," Franklin said. "But the reality is, if you want the total protection, call for the fair catch."

Penn State corner A.J. Lytton was called twice for kick catch interference at Wisconsin Saturday. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

3) Praising Noah

Finishing with eight carries for 48 yards and a touchdown, plus another five receptions for 27 yards, Noah Cain's first performance back from a year-long foot injury wasn't necessarily statistically dominating. In fact, the junior running back finished the first half with just two carries for three yards before turning the corner for a considerably more productive second half. However, that second-half production, including the game-winning touchdown scored midway through the fourth quarter, was exactly what Franklin said he's come to expect from the veteran Cain. "It's typical Noah. He's just extremely productive. He's a north-south runner. He's gonna run through arm tackles, he's gonna have subtle moves to keep people off balance, and he's just productive," Franklin said. "You think about all those plays late in the game where he either broke a tackle, made somebody miss, caught a ball in the flat, pulled his leg out of a tackle, whatever it may be; he's just very, very consistent what you're gonna get from him and he's the guy that I always say, you look on the stat sheet at the end of the game, you're not sure how well he played, he's got 112 yards and two touchdowns. He is that type of guy." Cain is also, Franklin continued, the exemplification of what Penn State wants from its student-athletes. Though typically glowing of his players, Franklin took the opportunity Thursday to offer his most enthusiastic words to describe Cain yet through his three-year career with the Nittany Lions. "He's the type of player that you want to build your program around," Franklin said. "He's the guy that you want to take your young players that you recruit and say 'hey, follow Noah Cain.' This guy does it right, he understands what our culture is like here, he understands what the standards are in our program but also within our community. He just does a phenomenal job."