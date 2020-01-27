Released Monday afternoon, the latest AP Top 25 has Penn State (14-5 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) back in its rankings at No. 24.

A three-game slide earlier this month knocked the Nittany Lions out of their first Top 25 ranking since the 90s.

Starting off the season with a 10-1 mark in nonconference play and a 1-1 start against Big Ten opponents, the Nittany Lions opened January with an 89-86 win against Iowa at the Palestra. The encouraging resumption of conference play wouldn't last, though, as Penn State dropped back-to-back-to-back games at Rutgers, against Wisconsin, and back on the road at Minnesota.

"We have to continue to grow and learn around successes," Chambers said. "How do we handle successes? We had successes early and we didn't handle it real well after Iowa."

Returning home to face Ohio State on Jan. 18, then, the Nittany Lions were facing a near must-win situation and successfully pulled it off, topping the Buckeyes, 90-76. Back on the road last Wednesday, Penn State followed it up to make it two-straight wins by dominating the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, 72-63.

Other Big Ten teams in this week's AP Top 25 include No. 14 Michigan State, No. 15 Maryland, No. 18 Iowa, No. 19 Illinois, and No. 25 Rutgers. In the NCAA's NET rankings, the Big Ten remains the country's dominant league, placing 12 of its 14 programs in its top 50.

Penn State returns to action this week when it hosts Indiana (15-5, 5-4) at the Bryce Jordan Center (8:30 p.m., BTN).