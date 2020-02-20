Penn State, Ciarrocca Exhibit Mirrored Offensive Philosophies
James Franklin has made no secret of the identity he’d like to obtain for his Nittany Lion offenses.
Dating back to the program’s transformation in 2016, the basic blueprint has been tweaked and evolved but, at its core, has remained largely the same.
“This is really the model of how we want to play,” Franklin said in 2016. “We want to protect the football. We want to play great defense. We want to be explosive. We want to eliminate explosive plays on defense.
“This is the model. This is how we want to play consistently.”
The Fremeau Efficiency Index illustrates Penn State’s evolution in this department well.
Described as “a college football rating system based on opponent-adjusted possession efficiency, representing the per-possession scoring advantage a team would be expected to have on a neutral field against an average opponent,” the system effectively creates an analytical basis from which to evaluate a team’s strengths and weaknesses.
That’s the jargon-free explanation, anyway.
A deeper dive shows breakdowns in all three phases of the game, from unadjusted offensive possession efficiency to busted drive rate to available yards percentage and defensive turnover rate, the individual percentages are all tabulated to create a picture that, ultimately, put the Nittany Lions at No. 10 nationally in the FEI following the 2019 season, No. 6 in the S&P+, and No. 7 in the combined Football Outsiders F/+ Ratings.
One of the more instructive ways to assess Penn State’s offensive evolution in the six years of Franklin’s tenures, however, is by keying in on the Nittany Lions’ offensive explosiveness.
Categorized as Explosive Drive Rate or OED, it is “the percentage of offensive drives that average at least 10 yards per play.”
Dating back to the 2014 season, these are the numbers:
|Season
|Rank
|Percentage
|Record
|
2014
|
113
|
7.9
|
7-6
|
2015
|
59
|
14.5
|
7-6
|
2016
|
9
|
24.3
|
11-3
|
2017
|
14
|
20.4
|
11-2
|
2018
|
30
|
16.6
|
9-4
|
2019
|
24
|
18.3
|
11-2
From the depths of the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2014, the Nittany Lions nearly doubled their percentage in 2015, then rocketed into the modern iteration with nearly 25 percent of its offensive possessions averaging 10-plus yards per play, all leading to a Big Ten Championship, a Rose Bowl berth, and the trajectory the program has established in the time since.
Hardly a singular statistic or data point from which to evaluate Penn State’s offensive effectiveness, especially given the pushback of opponents looking to limit it, the data nonetheless reflects the Nittany Lions’ struggles to quite match or improve upon its 2016 formula.
Enter Kirk Ciarrocca, stage right, to try his hand at it.
Following the departure of Ricky Rahne to become Old Dominion’s head coach in December, Franklin brought in Ciarrocca from Minnesota as Penn State's new offensive coordinator to lead the Nittany Lions moving forward. And in his first full introduction to the media on Feb. 5, Ciarrocca explained his thinking regarding explosive plays, frequently insisting upon their importance while shying away from putting concrete numbers on the formula necessary to win.
|Season (School)
|Rank
|Percentage
|Record
|
2013 (WM)
|
104
|
8.5
|
1-10
|
2014 (WM)
|
8
|
22.1
|
7-5
|
2015 (WM)
|
40
|
16.7
|
7-5
|
2016 (WM)
|
19
|
21.6
|
12-1
|
2017 (Minn)
|
119
|
7.0
|
5-7
|
2018 (Minn)
|
70
|
13.4
|
7-6
|
2019 (Minn)
|
38
|
16.2
|
10-2
“What I consider an explosive play was runs of 15 (yards) and passes of 20 (yards). But I'm not going to lie to you, there's been more than one 19 or 18 yard gain that I said let's call that an explosive,” Ciarrocca said. “All I can tell you is this: As we put the game plan together, one of the things that I'm looking at is these things that we call chunks and shots. And I'm going to look at these chunk plays that we have. Do we have enough? What are the success rates? What are we really thinking that the success rate (should be) with these plays? What are our shot plays? Do we have enough of them?”
If it sounds familiar, it should, as Penn State will continue to rely upon explosive plays as part of its foundational offensive identity moving forward.
The challenge for the Ciarrocca and the Nittany Lions will be to improve upon the most recent performances as part of that category, as the reality is that they found themselves on the losing end of the explosive play battle as many times as they won it during the regular season, some due to an opponent’s performance but just as likely due to Penn State’s inability to generate big plays. Penn State lost the explosive play battle to Buffalo, Pitt, Iowa, Michigan, and Ohio State, and tied Rutgers this season. Only a 15-13 edge over Memphis gave the Nittany Lions a 7-6 “win” in the category for the year.
In total, Penn State had 135 explosive plays on the season, 68 in the passing game and another 67 on the ground. And to provide a basis of what those explosive plays mean to Penn State’s scoring, out of a combined 61 touchdowns, 29 were via explosive plays.
(In a shift that became more apparent as the season wore on, and included the injury and absence to K.J. Hamler, the breakdown in explosive touchdowns went to a 10-19 split between run-pass. But, seven of the last eight explosive touchdowns were produced on the ground, only Jahan Dotson’s 44-yard reception against Rutgers breaking up a streak that otherwise spanned from Minnesota on.)
Part of the equation, as Ciarrocca explained it, is turning 50-50 balls into 75-25 balls in the passing game. That, he added, will require development within Penn State’s wide receiver room in advance of the 2020 season, which leads into the most simplistic variable that will most heavily dictate the Nittany Lions’ future offensive success.
From the returning starting quarterback to the offensive line and stable of running backs, to the All-Big Ten tight end and inexperienced set of young receivers, Ciarrocca’s success within the offense will likely closely reflect that of the quality of the players executing it.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I've been in the penthouse and the outhouse… luckily, I've been in the penthouse a lot more than the outhouse, but the common denominator was every time I've been in the penthouse, I've had really good players around me,” Ciarrocca said. “But I think it's a system that we've developed that fits and it has answers. And we know what the answers are. And we know how to move our pieces as the defensive people move their pieces and to put ourselves in the best possible situation for our guys to execute.
“So the core philosophies of what I believe in that makes you a successful offense have been with me for a long time. The actual plays have evolved with time and with the different players that I've had the pleasure of working with, but I've been blessed. I've been around a lot of good offenses, and conversely, I've been around a lot of really good players that are willing to work hard and pay the price on a daily basis.”
The outcome of that work, then, more than any of the individual components within it, will prove to be the metric Ciarrocca is most interested in seeing.
Whether the Nittany Lions need to improve on their No. 76-ranked passing offense, 36th-ranked rushing offense, 57th-ranked total offense, or No. 15-ranked scoring offense nationally at 35.8 points per game, the program’s new offensive coordinator’s one-track mind is results-oriented.
“The only thing I'm concerned about on Saturdays is, do we score one more point than our opponent?” Ciarrocca said. “I think that's been pretty consistent in my career, that I've always looked at that. I never cared about leading the country in this or that. I want to lead the country in wins. That's what I want to lead the country in.”
With explosive plays remaining a central tenet to that success, it's a crucial element for Ciarrocca and the Nittany Lions to refine in the weeks and months ahead.