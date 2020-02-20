James Franklin has made no secret of the identity he’d like to obtain for his Nittany Lion offenses. Dating back to the program’s transformation in 2016, the basic blueprint has been tweaked and evolved but, at its core, has remained largely the same. “This is really the model of how we want to play,” Franklin said in 2016. “We want to protect the football. We want to play great defense. We want to be explosive. We want to eliminate explosive plays on defense. “This is the model. This is how we want to play consistently.” The Fremeau Efficiency Index illustrates Penn State’s evolution in this department well. Described as “a college football rating system based on opponent-adjusted possession efficiency, representing the per-possession scoring advantage a team would be expected to have on a neutral field against an average opponent,” the system effectively creates an analytical basis from which to evaluate a team’s strengths and weaknesses. That’s the jargon-free explanation, anyway. A deeper dive shows breakdowns in all three phases of the game, from unadjusted offensive possession efficiency to busted drive rate to available yards percentage and defensive turnover rate, the individual percentages are all tabulated to create a picture that, ultimately, put the Nittany Lions at No. 10 nationally in the FEI following the 2019 season, No. 6 in the S&P+, and No. 7 in the combined Football Outsiders F/+ Ratings. One of the more instructive ways to assess Penn State’s offensive evolution in the six years of Franklin’s tenures, however, is by keying in on the Nittany Lions’ offensive explosiveness. Categorized as Explosive Drive Rate or OED, it is “the percentage of offensive drives that average at least 10 yards per play.” Dating back to the 2014 season, these are the numbers:

Explosive Drive Rate Season Rank Percentage Record 2014 113 7.9 7-6 2015 59 14.5 7-6 2016 9 24.3 11-3 2017 14 20.4 11-2 2018 30 16.6 9-4 2019 24 18.3 11-2

From the depths of the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2014, the Nittany Lions nearly doubled their percentage in 2015, then rocketed into the modern iteration with nearly 25 percent of its offensive possessions averaging 10-plus yards per play, all leading to a Big Ten Championship, a Rose Bowl berth, and the trajectory the program has established in the time since. Hardly a singular statistic or data point from which to evaluate Penn State’s offensive effectiveness, especially given the pushback of opponents looking to limit it, the data nonetheless reflects the Nittany Lions’ struggles to quite match or improve upon its 2016 formula. Enter Kirk Ciarrocca, stage right, to try his hand at it. Following the departure of Ricky Rahne to become Old Dominion’s head coach in December, Franklin brought in Ciarrocca from Minnesota as Penn State's new offensive coordinator to lead the Nittany Lions moving forward. And in his first full introduction to the media on Feb. 5, Ciarrocca explained his thinking regarding explosive plays, frequently insisting upon their importance while shying away from putting concrete numbers on the formula necessary to win.

Ciarrocca Explosive Drive Rate Season (School) Rank Percentage Record 2013 (WM) 104 8.5 1-10 2014 (WM) 8 22.1 7-5 2015 (WM) 40 16.7 7-5 2016 (WM) 19 21.6 12-1 2017 (Minn) 119 7.0 5-7 2018 (Minn) 70 13.4 7-6 2019 (Minn) 38 16.2 10-2