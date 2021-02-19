The Penn State Board of Trustees passed a motion to fund a renovation to the Lasch Building during their virtual meeting on Friday afternoon. The planned renovation will cost $48.3 million, which is to be paid through private gifts and borrowing. The university has raised $8 million for the project so far. Among the planned upgrades are the following: — A first floor weight room expansion — Strength training and conditioning upgrades — A new lobby entrance — Mechanical and electrical systems upgrades — A student athlete and development suite that will house a "Fifth Quarter" program, designed to help student athletes accustom themselves to college life and professional life thereafter — Sports medicine upgrades — A new hydrotherapy pool — Trainer and assistant trainer offices — Graduate assistant and student trainer workstations



"We have continued to invest in our athletics facilities the last several years, and the Lasch Building has been a big part of that," Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a prepared statement on Thursday. "We always strive to provide our student-athletes quality facilities which will prepare them for a lifetime of impact, while competing for national championships in all 31 sports. Our alumni and donors have supported our Football Excellence Fund since its inception in recognition of the investment required to support a consistently excellent football program. We will continue to fundraise for this renovation, as well as future projects in our football facilities, and will need the support of our entire Penn State community." Head coach James Franklin echoed a similar sentiment in the same statement, calling the renovations necessary to compete at the highest level. The motion, which aligns with Penn State's facilities master plan, was passed by a final vote of 27-6, but not without plenty of prior deliberation.