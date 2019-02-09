“The thing that we liked about it was I thought we had a lot of chances,” coach Guy Gadowsky said. “With the power play, you’re not going to score every time, but if you generate tempo, it’s a positive, and I thought we did that.”

Failing to score on a five-minute major is the kind of thing that can wreck a team’s momentum. Penn State didn’t let that happen, instead using the scoring chances that it did generate to produce some more.

Pavlychev’s goal helped spur a run that turned a close game into a rout, as Penn State collected its first conference sweep of the season, beating Minnesota 6-2.

Shortly after Rampo’s penalty time expired, Minnesota went to the box again. This time, Nikita Pavlychev used his long reach to tuck the puck into the Gopher net.

The Nittany Lions did not allow another mulligan.

In failing to capitalize on a five-minute major penalty taken by Minnesota’s Sampo Ranta, Penn State let one big Gopher mistake go unpunished.

And that tempo, as is often the case when the Nittany Lions are clicking, led to an explosion.

Penn State scored twice more after Pavlychev’s tally, including a wild slapshot on the rush from Nate Sucese, who shot a rolling puck into the top corner of the net.

Sucese would have notched a hat trick if a first-period goal of his had not been overturned.

Indeed, the video coaches were kept busy on Saturday. Three goals total were overturned in a game that featured plenty of scoring.

That included two overturned goals in the first period, producing about as bizarre a start to the game as one can imagine.

Sucese and Minnesota’s Brent Gates Jr. each appeared to score, only to be foiled by the officials for having too many men on the ice. Gates Jr.’s disallowed goal, in particular, was crucial because it would have given the Gophers the lead less than a minute into the game.

Gadowsky was sure to give a nod to Alex Dawes after the game, who oversees video for the Nittany Lions.

“I thought that was huge play, even though it was so early,” Gadowsky said.

Sucese potted the first legitimate goal of the contest, deking his way to a breakaway goal that put the Nittany Lions on the board.

Gates Jr. answered for the Gophers later in the period, and Minnesota went ahead in the second on a goal by Sammy Walker.

Penn State used two goals in the span of just 70 seconds to reclaim its lead just when it seemed like the Gophers had established some momentum.

First, Alex Limoges rolled one through Gopher goaltender Mat Robson on the power play for his third goal of the weekend to tie the game at 2.

Moments later, Brandon Biro sent a rebound up over Robson’s shoulder from in close to give Penn State a 3-2 lead it took into the third intermission.

“It’s easier to handle [momentum changes] when whey seem to be going your way,” Gadowsky said with a smile. “I thought we did a good job.”

Gadowsky said he liked how his team handled its emotions all weekend. Penn State took only one penalty Saturday, keeping an explosive Gopher power play off the ice for the most part.

That helped Penn State to its best defensive series since October. Peyton Jones was solid in net again, saving 22 of 24 shots.

“I think we all bought into what we were talking about in the locker room,” defenseman Cole Hults said. “It really showed out there. Guys were grabbing sticks and such...I think we did a great job.”

Fresh off a four-game losing skid, the Nittany Lions have now countered with a three-game winning streak.

The Gophers, now 0-6 in their last six games at Pegula Ice Arena, gave Penn State the rebound chance it desperately needed, and the Nittany Lions seized it.

“I like a lot of things about this weekend,” Gadowsky said. “...The future will tell, but this feels like a really big weekend right now.”