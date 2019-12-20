Friday evening back at the BJC against visiting Central Connecticut State, the Nittany Lions had no such trouble. Rocketing to a double-digit advantage straight out of the gates, Penn State earned a breezy 87-58 win against the Blue Devils in front of 6,404 fans.

Each of the past two seasons, the Nittany Lions have dropped the last game before Christmas. Two years ago on Dec. 22, his Nittany Lions fell at the Bryce Jordan Center, 71-70, to Rider. Last year, it was a 73-64 loss at Alabama on Dec. 21.

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Patrick Chambers understands intimately the challenge of the last game on the schedule before the holiday break.

“These games are so hard before Christmas and the holiday season, and exams, that just compounds it. You have exams, you have presentations, you have speeches, and then you have practices with me where I'm trying to get to better. And then you have all the noise of being ranked, which is awesome. That's a good thing,” Chambers said. “I'm really proud of the way the team came out and competed tonight. I thought we tried to defend. We tried to rebound. I thought we tried to play Penn State basketball. There's a Penn State way and that Penn State way we need to continue to get better and be disciplined in what we do defensively and offensively.”

Certainly, the Nittany Lions’ 12-0 run and 11-for-11 start shooting from the field helped the process.

Ahead 12-0 thanks to a Lamar Stevens dunk, a Jamari Wheeler layup, a Myreon Jones 3-pointer and layup, and another Myles Dread dagger from beyond-the-arc, Penn State didn’t relent. Interspersed with two Blue Devils buckets, the Nittany Lions again put together a 10-0 run to find themselves ahead 25-5 at the 14:03 mark in the first half thanks to two more Jones’ 3-pointers.

Finishing the game with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor, including a 4-of-8 clip from deep, Jones is now Penn State’s second-leading scorer for the year at 14.2 points per game, trailing on Lamar Stevens’ average of 16.2 ppg.

“This is great for my confidence,” Jones said. “It just shows what I've been working on. But I only care about winning right now. I don't care about stats.”

If the Nittany Lions did, they probably wouldn’t mind the numbers they saw in the box score.

Connecting on 54 percent of their shots, the Nittany Lions sent home another 10 3-pointers and added 10 blocks and 24 assists to their tally for the season. Along with a slight rebounding edge, 37-35, the effort was plenty good enough to reach the holiday break before returning for practices after Christmas and getting into preparations for Cornell next Sunday (noon) in the final nonconference game of the year before starting Big Ten play again at the Palestra against Iowa Jan. 4.

Managing to ignore the Blue Devils’ 0-for start to the 2019-20 season, now sitting at 0-12 while Penn State holds a 10-2 mark heading into the holiday, Chambers said he was pleased with his group’s performance on the evening.

“I thought there were opportunities for us to really shoot the ball. I thought we went good to great. I thought we did that a lot more than trying to throw a lob dunk and trying to make the highlight reel. And I was proud of that. They kept it together. And I thought we got great contributions from some different guys,” he said. “So going into the holiday, I'm definitely going to enjoy this one.”

Notes:

- Cracking the 1,000 point barrier, Mike Watkins became just the third Nittany Lion in program history to record more than 800 rebounds and 1,000 points for his career.