Penn State basketball staff to visit Lively, Oweh + weekend visitor list
Penn State Nittany Lions basketball is entering a big few days on the recruiting trail.
Now with three prospects verbally committed in the Class of 2022 — Jameel Brown, Evan Mahaffey and Kanye Clary — the Nittany Lions are looking to close out the class strong.
RELATED: Penn State basketball releases nonconference schedule
Penn State's staff will visit Dereck Lively and Otega Oweh — along with Brown and Clary — ahead of this weekend, when Penn State will host two important official visitors in the Class of 2022, and welcome important names in the '23 class for unofficial visits.
Subscribers can get the latest recruiting news from the Nittany Lions, and check out full the full visitor list for this weekend, HERE.
