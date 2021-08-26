Penn State basketball recruiting notebook: Updates on Lively, Oweh and more
Penn State Nittany Lions basketball made a big splash on Monday when Rivals150 guard Jameel Brown announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.
There's still plenty of work to do on the recruiting trail for new head coach Micah Shrewsberry, however.
BWI subscribers can get the latest on Dereck Lively, Otega Oweh and other key Penn State targets inside the Lions Den, HERE.
Not a subsriber? Get 60 days free with our BWI 60 promotion, below:
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook