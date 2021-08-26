Penn State basketball recruiting notebook: Updates on Lively, Oweh and more

There's still plenty of work to do on the recruiting trail for new head coach Micah Shrewsberry , however.

Penn State Nittany Lions basketball made a big splash on Monday when Rivals150 guard Jameel Brown announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.





BWI subscribers can get the latest on Dereck Lively, Otega Oweh and other key Penn State targets inside the Lions Den, HERE.

Not a subsriber? Get 60 days free with our BWI 60 promotion, below:



